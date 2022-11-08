Here’s a look at several unofficial election results in Illinois on Tuesday:
U.S. House
Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost retained his seat representing Illinois’ 12th Congressional District, which will now include the Effingham area, in his race against Democrat Homer “Chip” Markel.
With 62% of the precincts reporting, Bost had 74.4% of the vote.
Bost enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps after high school, serving as an electronic specialist and radar repairman – receiving an honorable discharge as a Corporal E-4 in 1982. He served as a firefighter for the Murphysboro Fire Department, both part-time and full-time. He was elected to the Jackson County Board as a write-in candidate and later served one term as Treasurer for the City of Murphysboro and a Trustee for Murphysboro Township. He was elected to his seat in Congress in 2014.
He describes himself as a strong advocate for Southern Illinois’ coal industry, educational institutions, agriculture, public sector workers and protecting gun rights.
Markel is a Navy veteran and former union president. He worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections for 27 years.
Senate
Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth won reelection, defeating political newcomer and lawyer Kathy Salvi.
With 82% of precincts reporting, Duckworth had 57% of the vote.
Duckworth, an Iraq War veteran who lost both legs when her helicopter was shot down in 2004, has served in Congress for nearly a decade. Between 2013 and 2017, she represented Illinois’ 8th Congressional District, northwest of Chicago.
The 54-year-old was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2016, beating out incumbent Republican Mark Kirk, and in April 2018 became the first senator to give birth while in office.
“I will never forget the people I’ve met over the past six years as your Senator,” Duckworth said in a statement Tuesday night. “Your stories, your struggles, your hopes are what have fueled my determination to make your tomorrow better than your today. Sure, I know that that won’t be easy. I know there are still some folks seeking to sow seeds of division among us. I know that we’re a Union that, yes, at times has been anything but united. But the miracle of America is that when it looks like those worst instincts are set to prevail, we come together and resist. We refuse to give in to that darkness.”
Salvi, a Chicago-area personal injury lawyer, edged out six competitors to win the Republican primary in June. The 63-year-old campaigned as an alternative for voters looking for a change from soaring prices and high crime rates.
Illinois Attorney General
First-term Democratic incumbent Kwame Raoul was leading over Republican Thomas DeVore in the race for Illinois attorney general.
With 61% of the precincts reporting, Raoul had 56.1% of the vote.
Raoul’s office over the past two years has repeatedly squared off in court against DeVore, a civil attorney from Sorento, to defend the state against lawsuits challenging Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s school mask mandate and other executive orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus.
Raoul, 58, is a former Cook County prosecutor from Chicago who succeeded Barack Obama in the Illinois Senate before being elected four years ago to replace four-term Attorney General Lisa Madigan. He was admitted to the bar in 1993. He contended his office was on the right side of both the law and public health in defending the state’s actions on the pandemic, and that DeVore’s largely unsuccessful lawsuits demonstrate his opponent’s lack of qualifications for the office.
DeVore, 53, whose only experience in elected office was a two-year stint on the Bond County Board a decade ago, argued that, regardless of his win-loss record in the courtroom, his willingness to take on the governor demonstrates his devotion to protecting the people from government overreach.
Secretary of State
Illinois will have a new secretary of state for the first time since 1998, with the retirement of Jesse White and Chicago Democrat Alexi Giannoulias leading late Tuesday over longtime state Rep. Dan Brady, a deputy House minority leader from Bloomington.
With 61% of the precincts reporting, Giannoulias had 56.4% of the vote.
Giannoulias sought to reenter the statewide political landscape for the first time since his 2010 loss in the race for U.S. Senate to Republican Mark Kirk by about 59,000 votes.
Brady has served in the House since 2001 after spending two terms as McLean County coroner from 1992 until 2000, and he is a partner at a Bloomington funeral home.
State Treasurer
Democratic incumbent Michael Frerichs was leading over Republican Tom Demmer in the campaign for Illinois treasurer.
With 60% of precincts reporting, Frerichs had 55.8% of the vote.
Frerichs, 49, a former state senator from Champaign, touted his accomplishments over two terms in office, which he said include returning more unclaimed property to residents, starting new investment programs and making significant changes to the state’s Bright Start college savings program.
Demmer, 36, a state representative from Dixon, said he’s “trying to run with a focus on what’s the state’s financial situation, what pressures do families have because of the taxes and the spending in Illinois.”
State Comptroller
Incumbent Comptroller Susana Mendoza, a Democrat, a former Chicago city clerk and former state representative, was leading the comptroller race over her Republican challenger, Shannon Teresi, the McHenry County Auditor.
With 61% of precincts reporting, Mendoza had 58.7% of the vote.
Collective Bargaining Amendment
In early returns, Illinois voters were siding with an amendment to the Illinois Constitution that could chart a new direction for organized labor not only in the state but across the country.
With 66% of the state’s precincts counted, support for the amendment had 59.8% of the vote. To pass, a constitutional amendment requires more than a simple up or down vote. It needs either 60% support among those voting directly on the question or more than 50% support of those voting in the election.
