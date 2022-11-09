The voter turnout in Effingham County on Tuesday was 75.85%, according to unofficial election results. There are 21,144 registered voters; 16,038 ballots were cast.
In the race for governor, State Sen. Darren Bailey, R-Xenia, collected 81.74% of the county’s votes. But incumbent Democrat J.B. Pritzker won the election with 54.3% of the statewide tally.
Republicans also overwhelmingly carried Effingham County in other statewide races, although they lost their elections when votes across Illinois were counted.
U.S. Senate GOP candidate Kathy Salvi won 78.31% of the county votes, but lost to incumbent Democrat Tammy Duckworth, who gathered 56.2% of the total votes.
Illinois Attorney General GOP candidate Thomas Devore won 80.49% of the county vote, but lost to Democrat Kwame Raoul, who garnered 54.1% of the statewide vote.
Secretary of State GOP candidate Dan Brady collected 80.57% of the county vote, but Democrat Alexi Giannoulias carried the election with 54.1% of the statewide total.
The GOP candidate for comptroller, Shannon L. Teresi, won 76.72% of the county vote, but lost to incumbent Democrat Susana A. Mendoza, who had 56.9% of the statewide total.
Republican Tom Demmer won 79.86% of the county vote for Illinois treasurer, but lost to Democrat incumbent Michael W. Frerichs, who collected 54% of the statewide total.
For the full list of Effingham County results, including uncontested local elections, see the related PDF file.
