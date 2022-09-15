Several weeks ago, I woke up to find out someone had broken into my garage and stolen four of my cars, as well as tools, lawn chairs, coolers, and even a wheelchair.
After realizing what had happened, I called 911. Within five minutes I had three police cars in my drive. Very quickly they secured the area and got together a game plan. I was able to give them a vehicle I.D. # and very quickly they contacted OnStar, which is provided for General Motors vehicles, and OnStar was able to find the vehicle within five minutes.
Very quickly our Effingham Police Department was able to contact the Effingham County Sheriff's Department and the Jasper County Sheriff's Department as the car was in Jasper County at that time.
The police were able to apprehend the individual by using OnStar to shut the vehicle off so it could go no farther. The subject was arrested and in custody within one hour of my call to 911. Also, everything, including the other three vehicles, were found and returned to my house by the Effingham City Police.
A BIG THANK YOU to all the police agencies for working together to solve this mystery very quickly. I have always believed and supported all police agencies and tried to teach all my kids and grandkids to RESPECT and obey the police.
I hope that all in Effingham County are supporting our police and if not invite you need to do some homework. They are real police, and they are here to maintain law and order.
Lastly, a special thanks to investigations Lt. Tom Webb for keeping us up to date minute-by-minute during this whole ordeal. Great job to all.
Mike and Kathy Nolan
Effingham
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.