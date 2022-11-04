Gubernatorial Candidate Darren Bailey held a rally in Effingham Thursday on the lawn of the Effingham County Courthouse Museum. Bailey’s supporters from the area gathered to hear him speak just days ahead of the 2022 midterm election.
Bailey has been reaching out to rural Illinois voters in a last minute effort to gain support in his race against Illinois Governor JD Pritzker.
Illinois State Reps. Adam Niemerg and Blaine Wilhour introduced Bailey after briefly speaking to the crowd.
“Voter turnout in the rural part of the state is going to determine this election,” Niemerg said.
Niemerg voiced his support for Bailey and took a moment to criticize the executive orders made by Pritzker in response to the COVID-19 pandemic which led to an increase in mask and vaccine requirements.
“We’re tired of the lock downs. We’re tired of the kids having to wear masks in schools and everything forced on us for the last two and a half,” Niemerg said.
Wilhour took the stage after Niemerg and stressed the importance of the upcoming election.
“We are on the eve of the most historic, most consequential election the state of Illinois has ever seen,” Wilhour said.
When Bailey took the stage he didn’t waste any time addressing recent threats made on a voicemail left with his office that detailed a plan to torture and kill the gubernatorial candidate
“Friends, you may have seen this recently in the news. Just a few days ago a man was arrested for threatening to kill me after watching some of JB’s lying, misleading, and divisive ads,” Bailey said. “Let me be clear, I will not be bullied.”
Although Bailey claims the man was inspired by ads for Governor Pritzker, prosecutors said the suspect, Scott Lennox, made the threats after reportedly seeing one of Bailey’s campaign ads at a bar.
Throughout his speech, Bailey blamed Pritzker for the high crime rate in Chicago and referenced a recent drive-by shooting that injured 14 in the city on Halloween.
He described the current state of Chicago as “The Nightmare on Elm Street” in reference to the 1980s horror film, and he told supporters that the SAFE-T act will increase crime throughout Illinois. The SAFE-T act is a statute aimed at reforming aspects of the criminal justice system like pre-trial procedures police conduct.
“’The Nightmare on Elm Street’ is coming to a neighborhood near you when the SAFE-T act goes into effect on January first,” Bailey said. “As your governor I will demand law and order.”
In addition to issues like crime, Bailey discussed recent inflation and said as governor he would work to combat this and lower utility costs in the state.
Also in his speech, Bailey said he would work to give parents more of a say in where their children go to school regardless of where they live.
“We’ll put the P back in PTA,” he said.
Bailey referenced his upbringing as a reason why working class downstate voters should trust him to fight for their best interests. Bailey also used his background to show how he’s different from “elite” Chicago politicians like Pritzker.
“City folks expect you to fit in at cocktails and have billions of dollars in off shore accounts to run for governor,” Bailey said.
Bailey’s rural and agricultural background has made him popular with his supporters, many of whom are farmers themselves.
One man shouted enthusiastically from the crowd in response telling Bailey’s saying he’s not used to the city life.
“You’re a downstate farmer,” the man from the crowd said.
“That’s right,” Bailey said.
Bailey went on to attack what many on the right call “wokeness” from the left side isle.
“And this farmer can see that a pandemic of sophisticated wokeness is killing our way of life.”
Rachel West and Wyatt Steffen of Sigel attended the rally because they wanted to learn more about Bailey.
“My dad’s a local farmer are he is a big Bailey fan, so we came out to kind of listen to what they’re talking about,” West said.
Until Thursday, Rachel West and Wyatt Steffen had never been to a political rally, and they said a large part of their decision to attend Bailey’s rally was his downstate Illinois upbringing.
“It’s local and it’s somebody from around here that’s actually wanting to do some good for the state,” Rachel West said.
Steffen said he had already heard some of Bailey’s views from clips that he had watched online that sparked his interest in the candidate.
Steffen said he came out to support Bailey because he believes the state of Illinois is in dire need of significant changes.
Rachel’s father, Scott West, is a farmer from Shelbyville and said Bailey’s background is a significant reason why he supports him.
“Well, I’m a farmer and I know where his heart is and where he’s coming from,” Scott West said.
Like his daughter and Steffen, Thursday was Scott West’s first time ever attending a political rally. Scott West said he came out to support Bailey because he feels like Pritzker and Chicago have ignored the needs of the rest of the state for far too long.
“All of the decision that he’s making are based on Chicago and not the rest of Illinois,” he said. “JB Pritzker is trying to run the state like it’s his own.”
“If Cook County wants that kind of stuff they can have it.”
In addition to showing his support for Bailey, Scott West went to the rally in hopes of meeting the candidate face to face, which many supporters had the opportunity to do after Bailey’s speech.
When asked what he likes the most about Bailey as a candidate, Scott West referred to Bailey’s conservative views like his pro-life stance on abortion and his goals of lowering taxes.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.
