With 74 percent of the estimated vote across the district counted, Homer “Chip” Markel was leading Joshua Qualls by a 56-43 percent margin for the Democratic nomination to represent the 12th District in Congress, according to unofficial results on Tuesday.
The district, currently served by U.S. Rep Mike Bost, now includes Effingham County.
The winner of the Democratic primary will face Bost in the November general election.
15th Congressional District
Mary Miller, of Oakland, defeated Rodney Davis, of Taylorville, to win the Republican nomination to represent the 15th Congressional District.
The redrawn District includes Shelby and Fayette counties, but no longer includes Effingham County.
On Saturday night, speaking before former President Trump, who endorsed her, at a rally at the Adams County Fairgrounds outside Quincy, Miller said, “The news media calls us names. Big Tech censors us. The global elites are determined to destroy our way of life, including the family farm. We will not let them destroy us.”
Miller operates a family farming operation with her husband, state Rep. Chris Miller.
“We are Americans. This is our beautiful country. And we will never surrender to the Marxists in Washington,” Miller said. “We are the Christians who put our faith in God, not in the government.”
“I’d like to congratulate Congresswoman Miller and President Trump on their victory tonight,” Davis said in a statement. “This was a hard-fought campaign, and I wish her the best in representing the citizens of the 15th District.
“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Illinois. I’m proud of the work our team has done for our constituents since 2013. Helping citizens cut through red tape and navigate the federal bureaucracy has always been one of my top priorities.
