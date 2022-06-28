With 58% of the vote counted across the 54th State Senate District, Steve McClure was leading the race for the Republican nomination over Don Debolt of Stewardson by 63-37 percent margin, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary.
McClure, 38, of Springfield, took office in 2019 as the state senator from the 50th District. After redistricting, he is now in the 54th District, which serves the eastern-most parts of McClure’s current district just outside Springfield in Menard, Sangamon, Macoupin and Montgomery counties, moving eastward into rural parts of the current 48th District in Christian and Macon counties before shifting into the southern part of the current 51st District in Shelby and Moultrie counties, before picking up Effingham County in the current 54th District and squeezing in a small portion of Cumberland County in the current 55th District.
“I have killed more Democrat bills than any other Republican,” McClure recently told the Effingham Daily News. “I also pass good bills, despite the odds. Most recently, my legislation allowing DCFS workers to defend themselves became law. If I’m not in the Senate, there will be a huge hole in criminal law issues that will not be filled.”
He touted his first-term legislative accomplishments, including repairing roads and bridges, expanding job opportunities for veterans, protecting people from online exploitation, hiring more teachers for summer school and getting more control for voters on how their tax dollars are being used.
“I’m excited to be a part of turning our state around and getting us back on track,” McClure said during a campaign stop in Effingham. “We have the better solutions to our state’s problems, we have a better record of fighting crime and growing our economy and we actually want to support our businesses and restaurants, instead of regulating, restricting and taxing them into oblivion. I’m not giving up on our state or our people. I am proud to be part of the Republican movement to restore public safety, common sense and sanity to our state.”
Debolt, 70, was CPA for over 45 years, worked in public accounting for 14 years, started three businesses with his family, and was a school board member for 14 years.
“The number one challenge in Illinois is financial, followed by education and crime,” Debolt told the EDN.
