Name: Steve McClure
Age: 38
Party: Republican
Current position: Illinois State Senator
Qualifications: I have bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from Arizona State University, a master’s degree in political studies from the University of Illinois Springfield, and a law degree from Valparaiso University School of Law. Before I became a senator, I served as a prosecutor in the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office where I was chief of the Juvenile Division and later served in the Felony Division. I also worked on the Senate Republican Staff for over a year while I was earning my master’s degree. I analyzed legislation as well as the budgets of state agencies. In the senate, I serve as Assistant Floor Leader and Assistant Leader for the Senate Republican Caucus.
Why should Effingham County voters choose you over your opponent? Describe your strengths and background, and how that makes you the right person to represent the 54th District.
I am the leader on criminal law issues for the Senate Republicans, and I have killed more Democrat bills than any other Republican. I also pass good bills, despite the odds. Most recently, my legislation allowing DCFS workers to defend themselves became law. If I’m not in the Senate, there will be a huge hole in criminal law issues that will not be filled. My opponent, if elected, would be the second CPA in the Senate Republican Caucus. My opponent claims to be against taxes, but raised taxes 13 times when he was president of the school board, and he’s been running for office since the 1980s. I’m not a career politician. I’m pro-life, support the Second Amendment, and pro taxpayer. That’s why I’m endorsed by the Illinois Federation for Right to Life, the NRA, and the Chamber of Commerce. My opponent is not endorsed by any of these groups.
What do you think are the issues most important to voters in Effingham County? How will you address them?
The three issues that Effingham County voters talk to me the most about are inflation, crime and corruption. There are several bills that I am sponsoring that would significantly ease the effects of inflation, fight crime, and tackle corruption. First, the sales tax on groceries and medicine should be eliminated. Second, the sales tax on gas must be reduced, which would provide consumers $200 million in savings at the pump, while also ensuring our roads and infrastructure are still receiving necessary funding. Third, there needs to be property tax relief by increasing the tax credit to 10% and allowing voters the ability to go to referendum to vote to lower their property taxes. Finally, there needs to be tax relief to seniors by doubling the income tax exemption from $1,000 to $2,000. To fight crime and corruption, the SAFE-T Act must be repealed, and the LIG statute must be strengthened.
In what ways do you disagree with the direction the Democratic majority has guided Illinois, and what will you do to change the course?
The Democratic majority has passed the most extreme abortion laws in the country, the most anti-police and pro-criminal laws in the country, and the highest tax burden in the country. Additionally, they have had three sitting Democrat senators that have been convicted of felonies while in office in just the short time that I have been a senator. I disagree with all of these policies, and the behavior that led to those felony convictions. I am working hard to help other Republicans in the state get elected in order to change the course. I have personally raised over $60,000 that I have given to other senate Republican candidates. I was also heavily involved in the shakeup to change leadership in the Senate Republican Caucus in order to help get more Republicans elected. That is the only way to turn our state around.
If the Democratic party retains the majority in the Illinois legislature, how will you reach across the aisle to make sure Republican voices are heard?
The best work I do is in my role as Assistant Floor Leader for the Senate Republicans. In that position, I have credibility with the entire body because I keep my word, make reasonable and persuasive arguments, and don’t take the debate on the Senate Floor personally. I also don’t resort to name calling or utilize childish tactics. This is what has allowed me to kill some bad criminal law bills that would have put us all in even greater danger, and pass good bills. I have also developed good relationships on both sides of the aisle, which has helped me accomplish more than most senators for the constituents I represent.
Describe a difficult or controversial decision you’ve had to make in your private or professional life and how you came to it. In hindsight, was it the right decision? Or would you change it today?
The most difficult decisions that I have had to make were done when I was the chief of the Juvenile Division in the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office. In several cases, had I made the wrong decision at trial or during an investigation into child abuse, children would have died. Each of these cases had to be evaluated independently, and I had to rely on the cold hard facts, which can sometimes be contradictory. I know that my decisions saved lives. I’m proud of my service, and I still think about some of those cases to this day.
