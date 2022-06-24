Name: Don Debolt
Age: 70
Party: Republican
Current position: Concerned citizen
Qualifications: CPA for over 45 years, worked in public accounting for 14 years, started three successful businesses with the family, school board member for 14 years, managing my wife’s family farm
Why should Effingham County voters choose you over your opponent? Describe your strengths and background, and how that makes you the right person to represent the 54th District.
The number one challenge in Illinois is financial followed by education and crime. The Illinois annual budget has in five years gone from $32 billion to $46.5 billion. Spending is out of control. I agree with Darren Bailey that each department needs to start at zero and then justify the money needed. Illinois has the highest state and local taxes in the nation. My opponent voted with the Democrats to double our state gas tax and included automatic yearly increases to the gas tax and their salaries. I will work with Darren Bailey to repeal these taxes and automatic pay raises. I am proud to have been endorsed by Darren Bailey, Blaine Wilhour and Adam Niemerg.
What do you think are the issues most important to voters in Effingham County? How will you address them?
The state and local tax burden that takes approximately 15% of our household income. We need to repeal the gas tax increase. Next is property taxes. Much of our school property taxes is mandated by Springfield. For example teachers who said no to the COVID vaccine had to be tested weekly at the school’s expense. We need to end unfunded mandates and place more control into the hands of parents and school personnel. Next, the overall spending in Illinois. Illinois will spend about $4.6 billion on illegal aliens this year. That is 10% of the state budget. At age 55 they are given medicate, housing and food stamps. Finally, we need to repeal the Green New Deal. The Democrats have passed a bill to close 38 coal fired power plants within five years. Already we are talking brown outs caused by a political agenda. Replacement power will not be available fast enough. We hear politicians talk about bringing in good high paying jobs. I believe we should keep these good paying we already have and keep those power plants open.
In what ways do you disagree with the direction the Democratic majority has guided Illinois, and what will you do to change the course?
Over the years I have watched the Democrats spend every dime they get their hands on for pet projects and expanded programs. The temporary tax increase to pay our backlog of bills was used for new spending and not the payment of bills. Next the democrats raised the tax rate from 3.75% to 4.95%. Yet very little has been done for pension funding and the backlog of bill payments. We have to look at the money we have and spend it for needs not wants. When your outgo exceeds your income your upkeep will be your downfall.
If the Democratic party retains the majority in the Illinois legislature, how will you reach across the aisle to make sure Republican voices are heard?
In order for Republican voices to be heard we first must speak out. I feel the taxpayers are too often forgotten in the Springfield dealings. We have to identify the problem or issue and then make the case for why it is important and how it impacts all citizens. For example crime and failing education effects larger cities more than here. I would hope the democrats would support positive change for their citizens.
Describe a difficult or controversial decision you’ve had to make in your private or professional life and how you came to it. In hindsight, was it the right decision? Or would you change it today?
In 1994 I was involved in an accident that put me in a wheelchair. I decided this did not end my life but it did change my direction. With the support of family we opened Culver’s of Effingham and then Culver’s of Mt. Vernon. These businesses allowed me to be involved with my sons on a regular basis. I would not have chosen to be in a wheelchair. However, I see the blessings it has brought and thank the Lord for them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.