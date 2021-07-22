Plants, at the core, only require three things to grow: sunlight, soil and water. Maria Tegeler, Teutopolis High School’s ag teacher, doesn’t have a greenhouse or much outdoor space for her students. Her classroom has only a handful of windows that aren’t ideal for letting sun into the room.
So she helps them grow plants with no soil and no sunlight.
She helps her students grow their plants in a system of hydroponic towers using mineral nutrient solutions dissolved in water and LED grow lights in the place of natural sunlight. This lets THS students grow plants throughout the year, regardless of the season or weather.
“The kids can really grow without having a greenhouse, you know?” Tegeler said. “This is something to see.”
The hydroponic towers, made by Tower Gardens, are 6- or 7-foot-tall tubes with LED lights branching down from the top, like a plastic palm tree.
“We start by adding water at base level,” said Tegeler, pointing to the large basin at the base of one of the towers.
“Then we add nutrients to the water,” she said. “And there's a pump at the bottom. It pumps it through and it just trickles down.”
The plants are attached to the tower by small cups, similar to what you might put into a Keurig coffee machine. The plants then spread their roots into the tower, where they absorb nutrients from the flowing water.
Students are shocked to see those roots, which can be easily taken out of the tower with almost no damage to the plant.
“The kids can really see the root system without any soil,” said Tegeler.
Tegeler’s students have grown a little bit of everything in the semester they’ve had the towers. This includes lettuce, strawberries, zucchini, sugar snap peas, tomatoes, zinnia flowers, cilantro, parsley and peppers. Of the plants they’ve tried to grow, lettuce has been by far the most receptive to the towers. Tegeler plans on keeping two of the towers as just lettuce in the future.
“I just think it's huge for kids to have that satisfaction of growing something from start to finish,” said Tegeler.
The seven towers were bought using grant money obtained through applications written by a Teutopolis student, Elizabeth Weidner.
That grant money was crucial because the system cost more than $4,000 to purchase.
“I actually wrote four grants and I’m working on a fifth grant started before the end of the school year,” said Weidner.
When the school purchased the towers, Weidner was excited to help bring the opportunity to THS.
“With the horticulture class, it’s exciting. We just purchased tower gardens,” said Weider during February’s “Future Farmers of America” week. “It only uses water — no soil.”
“I’m a hands-on learner and whenever we get to work with the stuff we’re learning about, it helps me,” she added.
The possibilities that students growing plants brings to the ag program has Tegeler excited about the future of Teutopolis’ ag classes, though she’s still deciding which direction to go.
“I don’t know exactly what we’ll do,” said Tegeler.
She’s been kicking around a few ideas, like giveaways, sales or collaborations between the various agriculture classes at the school.
While the towers are currently used in the horticulture class, they also are useful in conservation and natural resource management, ag business and an agriculture introductory class.
During FFA Week in February, they were able to wheel one of them over to the junior high school to demonstrate some of the activities students could participate in once they get to THS.
“We’re an ag community, so pushing that is a big deal,” said Tegeler.
