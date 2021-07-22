Tom and Bernard Haarmann grew up on their family farm south of Effingham.
So, it only seemed natural they would join 4-H.
From the time they joined at ages 11 or 12, they raised beef cattle, pigs, rabbits; did general projects, gardening, public speaking; cultivated crops; and even did some commodity marketing that earned Bernard a trip to the Chicago Board of Trade.
When asked which was their favorite, their answers differ.
“I don't think I had a favorite,” said Bernard.
For Tom, it was pigs and row crops.
“Those were probably my favorites of the interests just because that's what we dealt with every day,” he said.
Now, Tom operates the farm, cultivating row crops. Until six years ago, he also raised pigs but got out of the business after 40 years.
Bernard is a veterinarian at Walton & Haarmann Veterinary Clinic in Effingham. His 4-H experience may have had a hand in his career path.
“There is a project in 4-H for veterinary science. I took it when I was in 4-H,” he said.
But reflecting back, he believes his parents also were an influence.
“The veterinarian thing was just part between dad being a farmer and mom being a nurse. Kind of somewhere in the middle. Kind of combined both,” he said.
Growing up, the two brothers had a lot of experience taking care of animals.
“Actually, the pigs were pretty much our responsibility from the time we were in junior high. We did chores before we went to school and we did chores when we got home,” said Bernard.
Tom recalls the number of pigs.
“About 40 sows back then. That was a sizable herd,” he said.
Both have fond memories of their 4-H years.
“We met a lot of kids from a lot of different schools we would have never met before who I still call my friends,” said Bernard.
They would see them every year at the Effingham County Fair, which was a special time for his family.
“The fair was our family vacation when we were growing up. That week of the fair was the week we got to goof off. Because our family didn't take much for family vacations, so the fair was kind of it,” said Bernard.
The two remained 4-H members until they reached the age limit – about 19.
Some years later, their children became involved in 4-H. Neither really questioned whether they would be involved in 4-H given their own experiences with the organization.
“Kids need something to do during summertime. It seemed like when you're from an ag background that you want something that influences your kids' lives,” said Tom. “They need a project to take care of to give them responsibilities. So, if they're in charge of taking care of – whether it be rabbits or pigs or anything – and they're responsible to see that it gets fed and a clean cage or clean pen, it just teaches them a whole lot about responsibility.”
Tom and Bernard also continued to be involved. Tom was a leader for Lit’l Bit Country 4-H Club, and both were rabbit superintendents. The two helped in other ways as well.
“I always helped out with the pig shows 'cause when there's 35 pigs in the show ring it takes a lot of dads,” he said.
“I've been the county fair veterinarian for 35-plus years, so, I'm still at the fair on a regular basis. Our business is always there at the 4-H auction trying to buy something to support the 4-H auction,” said Bernard.
The brothers were recognized for their work with 4-H when they received the 4-H Hall of Fame award last year.
4-H Program Coordinator Patti Logan, who nominated them for the award, said the brothers have been a great asset to the Effingham County 4-H program and 4-H families for many years.
“Every year families know they can count on Tom and Bernie to be there to ensure they have a great experience at our rabbit show or any of our livestock shows during the fair,” she said in her nomination.
Despite 4-H's exhibit numbers for rabbits reaching over 500 entries, both have always been there with a smile on their face making everyone feel a part of the 4-H family, said Logan.
Logan added that every year Bernard works with 4-H families to make sure all their health papers are in order and is there at the fairgrounds to make sure everything runs smoothly for them.
Tom and Bernard may have a great love for agriculture, but they have a greater love for working with and educating youth about agriculture, according to Logan. Even though their children are grown and have graduated out of 4-H, Logan said they continue to educate youth and give their time to others.
“Tom and Bernie are always eager to share their knowledge and expertise with the youth,” she said.
Bernard believes part of 4-H's local success goes “hand in hand” with the Effingham County Fair.
“There's a lot of people that take a lot of pride in the fair and 4-H has always been a very big part of that fair,” he said. “I think that's why 4-H is as strong here as it is. That's played a really big role in success of the fair. They just kind of feed off each other I think.”
The brothers are excited for the fair to return this year.
“It was like a lost year last year,” said Tom.
“That left a hole in a lot of people's summers,” added Bernard.
