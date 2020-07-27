The Miss Effingham County Fair Queen pageant will be on Aug. 2 at 7:30 p.m. There will be no admittance, just streaming live on Effingham County Fair Facebook page. This year's contestants:
Allison Hall
Allison Hall, 19, is the daughter of John and Debbie Hall. She is a graduate of Altamont High School and is a student at Eastern Illinois University.
She is employed at Effingham Walmart.
Her activities include cheerleading, Family Career and Community Leaders of America, pep club and yearbook.
Her future plans are to graduate from EIU, majoring in Career and Technology Education with an emphasis in Family and Consumer Sciences with a math endorsement and a minor in financial literacy. After graduation, she plans to become a high school teacher. She also would like to become a cheer coach and a role model to others. She also wants to adopt a couple of dogs, get married and start of family.
Katelyn Jansen
Katelyn Jansen, 19, is the daughter of Matt and Leslie Jansen. She is a graduate of Teutopolis High School and is a student at Maryville University at St. Louis.
She is employed as a one-on-one caregiver for a boy with mental and physical disabilities and an employee at Silk Purse Thrift Store.
Her activities include Maryville University Club volleyball, community service club, Saints Nation and 4-H member for 10 years.
Her future plans include finishing undergraduate school at Maryville University with a Bachelor of Science and minor in psychology, then onto graduate school to obtain a Doctorate of Physical Therapy. During her time at Maryville, she plans to specialize in pediatrics so she can have a career working with children with mental and physical disabilities.
Emily Becker
Emily Becker, 20, is the daughter of Jon and Susan Becker. She is a graduate of Altamont High School and is a student at Eastern Illinois University.
She is employed at Pinky's, EIU and St. John's Lutheran School.
Her activities include Kappa Delta Sorority (Secretary, Banner Chair, External Community Service Chair, Academic Excellence Chair, Historian, Assistant Vice President Membership), Psychology Club, Psi Chi Psychology Honor Society, Order of Omega Greek Honor Society, Donate Life Volunteer.
Her future plans include graduating from Eastern Illinois University in May 2021, then working to obtain a master's degree in Clinical or Forensic Psychology.
Taylor Hartke
Taylor Hartke, 21, is the daughter of David and Korrie Hartke. She is a graduate of Teutopolis High School and is a student at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
She is employed at the Illinois Farm Bureau, Lake Land College and RMC Cinemas.
Her activities include Teutopolis FFA Alumni and Supports President, LLC Student Ambassador, LLC Collegiate Farm Bureau President, LLC Professional Agriculture Student Organization President, LLC Agriculture Transfer Club Treasurer, Phi Theta Kappa Honors Society, Illinois 4-H Alumni Association, Effingham County Fair Association member, Illinois Grain and Feed Association student members, state FFA and 4-H conference facilitator.
Her future plans are to graduate from Southern Illinois University Carbondale with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture Communications with a minor in Agriculture Education or Agriculture Business. Upon graduation, she wants to find a career working to strengthen the relationship between the agriculture industry and consumers while continuing to volunteer in her community.
Abigail Cothran
Abigail Cothran, 18, is the daughter of Jon and Jessica Rhodes and Michael Cothran. She is a graduate of St. Anthony High School and is a student at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.
She is employed at Thelma Keller Convention Center.
Her activities include cheer, track, pep band, concert band, musical, History Club, Pep Club, Spanish Club, Lit Club, chorus and Glee Club.
Her future plans include attending Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville to study political science with the goal to attend law school afterward.
Kyandra Zerrusen
Kyandra Zerrusen, 16, is the daughter of Nate Zerrusen and Tasha Verdeyen. She is a student at St. Anthony High School.
She has employed as an Effingham County Fair parking assistant, personal assistant and child care provider.
Her activities include Pep Club, Spanish Club, church picnic, school musicals, Homecoming Committee, Cornerstone Church VBS crew member and Midwest Food Bank.
Her future plans are to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Legal Studies (Pre Law). Once that is completed, she wants to earn a position in a law office as a paralegal specialist.
