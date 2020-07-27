Melia Wendling
Melia Wendling, 11, is the daughter of Jake and Erin Wendling of Watson.
She is a sixth-grader at Effingham Junior High School and is involved in band and student council and has been named to the Honor Roll.
Special awards include Perfect Attendance, Presidential Academic Excellence Award,
Citizenship Award, Grand Champion Jr. Horsemanship, Grand Champion Jr.
Pleasure, Grand Champion Jr. Showmanship, Grand Champion Jr. Trail.
Her hobbies are riding horses, sewing, volleyball, softball, basketball, crafting, making slime, playing with my animals, and jumping on the trampoline.
She likes swimming, cats, dogs, horses, mushroom hunting, ranger riding, basketball, building forts, horseback riding, singing at church, hanging out with friends and Silkie chickens.
She dislikes snakes, mice, rats, litter and graffiti.
Lucy Silva
Lucy Silva Age, 11, is the daughter of Anthony and Jennifer Silva of Effingham.
She is a sixth-grader at St. Anthony Grade School and is involved in Band.
Special awards include 2016 Little Miss Fayette County.
Her hobbies are playing Minecraft, making clay Pokemon, playing outside,
baking cookies, playing with her pets, and drawing.
She likes modeling clay, her friends, animals, reading, children, meat,
family, country music and scary things.
Dislikes being alone, mean people, winter and soda.
Korina Hecht
Korina Hecht, 13, is the daughter of Tim and Jennifer Hecht of Effingham.
She is an eighth-grader at Sacred Heart School and is involved in volleyball, basketball, cheerleading, Buddy program and is a Mass server. She also has been named to the High Honor Roll.
Special awards include MVP in basketball and volleyball, Sportmanship in track and basketball, Superior Award at Illinois State Fair, 4-H Best of Show, trophy and state in multiple other projects
Her hobbies are ATV riding, baking, camping, tubing, falling of water skis,
friends and family time, volleyball and basketball.
She likes playing with her pets, taking care of grandma Lisa’s horse, ice cream, being barefoot, and the Effingham County Fair.
Dislikes ranch dressing and Doritos.
Elle Hohenbary
Elle Hohenbary, 13, is the the daughter of Josh and Christy Hohenbary of Effingham.
She is an eighth-grader at Sacred Heart School and is involved in student council, volleyball and scholastic bowl.
Special awards include Science award two years in a row,Computer award, English award and Super Reader award.
Her hobbies are tie-dye, Perler beads, sketching, baking, Cricut projects, making slime, computer coding and reading.
She likes popcorn, nachos, watching family movies, playing with younger cousins, and going to summer camp.
She dislikes lettuce, bugs and bedtime.
Kaylie Koeberlein
Kaylie Koeberlein, 11, is the daughter of Jeremiah and Sarah Koeberlein of Effingham.
She is a seventh-grader at Effingham Junior High School and is involved in Mustang Outreach, band, choir, pep club and junior high play/musical.
Special awards include Perfect Attendance, Student of the Month and Service award.
Her hobbies are tumbling, cheerleading, biking, making bracelets, editing videos and photos and cooking.
She likes playing in the rain, swimming with her friends, and watching movies with her family.
She dislikes going to bed early, ratty hair, bad mindsets, and not trying my best.
Kyndal Fearday
Kyndal Fearday, 11, is the daughter of Marty and Jennifer Fearday of Watson.
She is a sixth-grader at Effingham Junior High School and plans to do volleyball, track and musicals.
Special awards include Citizenship award and Umbrellas for Peace.
Her hobbies are basketball, softball, shopping, making bracelets, baking and decorating.
She likes hanging out with friends, swimming, music and animals.
She dislikes spaghetti, snakes and bullies.
Phoenix Scoles
Phoenix Scoles, 12, is the daughter of Ryan and Dena Beccue and Anthony and Allison Scoles of Altamont.
She is a student at St. Elmo Junior-Senior High School and is involved in band, cheerleading and track.
Her hobbies include hanging out with her best friend Bailie, playing with her cats Ayo and Kofi, and sitting by the bonfire with Dad Ryan.
She likes “The Lion King”, swimming, being a big sister, and evening golf cart rides with family.
She dislikes cancer, mustard, mean people, and wearing a mask.
Camille Zeigler
Camille Zeigler, 12, is the daughter of Todd and Julie Zeigler of Watson.
She is an eighth-grader at Sacred Heart School and is involved in volleyball, basketball, cheer, band, student council and track. She has made the honor roll all four quarters.
Special awards include Most Improved in basketball and volley.
She likes sports, animals, hanging out with friends, being outside and baking.
She dislikes bugs and pandemics.
Joni Beckman
Joni Beckman, 13, is the daughter of Tony and Michelle Beckman of Teutopolis.
She attends Teutopolis Junior High School and is involved in drama club, choir, band, student council and scholar bowl. She was named to the school honor roll.
Special awards include Hog Showmanship Reserve Champion, Cards Best of Show trophy, peanut butter Best of Show trophy and two state fair ribbons.
Her hobbies are playing piano and drums, reading, baking, ice skating, pond skating, rollerblading, painting, embellishing artist, patch collecting, dog agility and box collecting.
She likes smiling, making jokes, camping, books, tubing, sledding, ice skating, rollerblading, swimming, arcade games and fish sticks.
She dislikes the color pink, smell of cinnamon, insects, spelling, when people smack while eating and orange-flavored food.
Allison Shaffer
Allison Shaffer, 11, is the daughter of Lucas and Stephanie Shaffer of Effingham.
She is a sixth-grader at Effingham Junior High School and is involved in volleyball, theater and cross country.
Special awards include second place at dance competition in Mascoutah, Illinois.
Her hobbies include dancing, singing, softball, volleyball and theater.
She likes the shows, “Stranger Things” and “Chicago Fire,” spending time with her family and friends, swimming and Starbucks.
She dislikes animal cruelty.
Gracie Haarman
Gracie Haarman, 13, is the daughter of Sid and Audra Haarman of Effingham.
She is a seventh-grader at Sacred Heart School and is involved in basketball, volleyball, cheerleading and serving at school Mass. She has been named to the honor roll.
Special awards include Girl Scout Bronze Award, Keep Christ in Christmas poster contest and Knights of Columbus free-throw contest.
Her hobbies are babysitting nieces and nephews, playing piano, sports, camp, taking care of animals, traveling, fishing, swimming, painting and reading.
She likes cute babies, lazy naps, sand between her toes, fishing with her Dad, ornery pigs, fluffy bunnies, Starbucks, and going to Nan and Pop's farm.
She dislikes clowns, snakes, falling off of ATVs, hot cheese, gloomy weather and unkind people.
Presley Siebert
Presley Siebert, 13, is the daughter of Todd Siebert and Danielle Everett of Altamont.
She is an eighth-grader at Altamont Lutheran Interparish School and is involved in volleyball, softball, cheerleading, cross country and student council.
Special awards include Geographer Bee winner.
Her hobbies are biking and painting.
She likes fishing with family, reading, going on bike rides and riding horses.
She dislikes snakes, spiders, negativity and bullying.
Adalyn Stock
Adalyn Stock, 12, is the daughter of Ryan and Samantha Scholes and Nate and Jessica Shupe of Altamont.
She is a seventh-grader at Altamont Grade School and is involved in cheer, volleyball and student council.
Special awards include school honors, Best of Show for wildlife in 4-H and second place in goat showing.
Her hobbies are fishing, hunting, camping, and hanging out with her friends and family.
She likes going outside, cooking and shopping.
She dislikes cleaning, making her bed and snow.
Addison Bunton
Addison Bunton, 12, is the daughter of Jeff and Jennifer Bunton of Shumway.
She is a seventh grader at St. Anthonmy Grade School and is involved in softball, cheerleading, junior bellettes, musical and patrol.
She has received numerous competitive dance awards.
Her hobbies are dance, drawing, sleeping, playing with her sister, science experiments, hiking, biking, shooting hoops and singing.
She likes seeing people smile, adventures and nature, bonfires, softball and cheering.
She dislikes it when people argue, big bugs, tomnatoes, asparagus, bedtime, rainy days, peanut butter and quarantine.
