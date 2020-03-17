Incumbent Effingham County Coroner Kim Rhodes won the Republican nomination for her job in Tuesday’s primary, defeating challenger Gerry Kingery in the primary. There were no Democrats running.
Unofficial results said Rhodes received 54.97 percent of the vote to defeat Kingery, who received 45.02 percent. Rhodes received 3,427 votes to Kingery’s 2,807 votes from the 37 Effingham County precincts. County Clerk Kerry Hirtzel said there are 46 mail-in ballots not yet counted.
“I am happy with the support we’ve had from Effingham County voters,” Rhodes said. “Our staff does a fine job and will continue to do a fine job.”
“Everything is going well right now,” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said she plans to continue working for the residents of Effingham County and her goal is to save the taxpayers money.
“I always ask the question: Do we want something or do we need something?” Rhodes said.
Rhodes said for fiscal year 2019 the coroner’s office has saved the citizens more than $40,000.
“I will continue to save taxpayer dollars by not taking county retirement or insurance,” Rhodes said. “That is a savings of $9,400 each fiscal year.”
“If anyone has a concern about the coroner’s office, they can give us a call or stop by the office,” Rhodes said. “Were available 24/7 for Effingham County.”
Rhodes, 66, is single, born and raised in Effingham County, and has no children. Rhodes is the daughter of the late Dusty Rhodes and Adele Rhodes. She has nine brothers and five sisters.
Rhodes was appointed Effingham County Coroner in March 2018. She was elected county coroner in November 2018.
Rhodes is a 1971 graduate of Teutopolis High School, received an associate degree in 1973 from Lake Land College and graduated from the Illinois State Police Academy in 1979.
She graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Administration of Justice from Southern Illinois University Carbondale in 1983 and was one of two Illinois State Police troopers attending a special police administration program at Northwestern University in Evanston from 1992 to 93.
Rhodes served on the East Central Illinois Drug Task force from 2006 to 2018 and the Illinois State Police from 1979 to 2003, retiring as District 10 commander. Rhodes served on the Decatur Police Department from 1977 to 1979.
She said as part of her duties as Effingham County Coroner she has conducted safety programs at several high schools.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.