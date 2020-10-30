Reporting election results
Election night on Tuesday could be one of the most uncertain in modern U.S. history because of record absentee, mail in and early voting. It could take days days or weeks for officials to count sufficient ballots, meaning results may not be available for Wednesday’s Effingham Daily News print edition.
Updated voter results will be posted to effinghamdailynews.com throughout the counting process. Local winners will not be declared until they have the votes to justify a call. For statewide and the presidential race winners, the EDN will rely on AP declaring the winners. AP is a trusted election news service that does not call winners until they are certain.
