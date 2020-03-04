Eric B. Petty of Effingham, Norbert L. Soltwedel of Shumway and Gerald L. Kinkelaar of Effingham are seeking the Republican nomination March 17 to replace Lloyd Foster on the Effingham County Board, representing District A. Foster is not seeking re-election. No Democrats are on the ballot.
District A represents Banner, Douglas 1, and Summit 1 Townships.
Eric B. Petty
Petty, 59, is married to Susan Petty and has two daughters, Eleni Petty and Nicole Hallmark. He owns and operates Crypto Connection LLC /dba Computer Conexon, located in Effingham.
Petty received an AT in Aviation Technology degree from Pierce College, a Bachelor of Science for Aeronautics in Minor Airport Management, a Master of Science for Aeronautics in Minor Airline Operations and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Warrant Officer Flight School Program.
He is a former member of the Effingham County Board of Public Health and a former Effingham County Precinct Committeeman. Petty is a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, a member of the American Legion and the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce.
Petty said his desire to serve the community, participate in the fiscal oversight of the county and provide leadership and stability during a potentially destabilizing global health event were his motivation to run for the county board office.
Petty said his education, business experience locally and abroad and his immediate family's political involvement at the local, state and national level qualify him for the job and set him apart from his opponents. Petty's wife, Susan, is also running for the Nominating Convention for the 15th Congressional District.
Petty has held leadership positions in operations, sales, marketing and general management for multibillion dollar Fortune 500 companies in sectors from aerospace, automotive and fluid power industries to privately held start-up and entrepreneurial organizations in electronics contract manufacturing, heavy-FAB manufacturing, retail sales and van-line logistics.
Petty said the most important issues specific to his race include having alert representation of constituents in the district, keeping budgeted expenditures in line with income and revenue in the county and the potential for a local health crisis as global health issues, such as the coronavirus, move closer to home.
Petty said as the county board District A representative, he would support "a growing and vibrant community worthy of handing off to our children." He said he is pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro-business, a veteran, and supports lower taxes.
Norbert L. Soltwedel
Soltwedel, 76, is married to Linda Soltwedel and has three sons, Keith, Kevin and Kraig, all of whom have families of their own. He works as an independent farm real estate fee appraiser and is retired from the USDA Farmers Home Administration and Farm Service Agencies after 40 years of service.
Soltwedel is a U.S. Army Reserve veteran and has owned and operated a farm since 1972. He has held no prior public offices.
Soltwedel attended Unit 40 schools, graduating from Effingham High School in 1961. He then attended the University of Illinois, graduating in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Science and in 1966 with a master's degree in Agricultural Economics. Soltwedel has also attended Lake Land College for post-graduate accounting and business management courses and is a graduate of the U.S. Army Command & General Staff College.
Soltwedel is a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shumway, the Effingham Noon Rotary Club, Effingham County Farm Bureau, American Legion, American Society of Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers, University of Illinois Alumni Association and currently serves on the five-county South Central Illinois Regional Planning and Development Commission.
Soltwedel said he chose to run for county board because he believes in local government's role in aiding the community to be a better place.
"I believe in local government as the most legitimate organization to insure our freedoms, rights, protections and to promote the well-being of society. I feel an obligation to offer my time and talents to further these responsibilities," Soltwedel said. "I am very proud of our community and would seek to find ways to make it even better."
Soltwedel said he has been "blessed with a wide range of work-related, educational and organizational experiences" that he said will be an asset to the county board. He said listening, studying, thinking outside of the box at times, and understanding where others are coming from are skills he said he poses and are important to him.
Getting to the root of a problem rather than going for a "quick fix" to the issue is something Soltwedel said he aims for and will do as a county board member.
Soltwedel said though he does not really know Petty and Kinkelaar, he does not believe in negative campaigning and wants to leave it up to the voters to examine the candidates and decide on their choice through that. He said he is pleased that three candidates desire the county board position.
Soltwedel said taxes are high on his list of priorities to tackle.
"The use of tax money would be a high priority as property taxes are becoming a serious burden," he said. "We have some serious drug-use problems that beg for better solutions than incarceration. It is important that we find ways for public and private entities to work together to create a workforce that invites good-paying jobs to our county.
"Seeking more participation by residents of the district is very important to me to learn what the needs are and what can be done to address those needs."
Soltwedel has no specific agenda going into the race, other than listening and responding to the ideas of fellow board members and people who live in the district. He said he would like to see the board be transparent and proactive.
Gerald Kinkelaar
Kinkelaar, 61, is the son of Louis and Elenor Kinkelaar. He is married to Susan Kinkelaar and has five children, Aaron, Caleb, Amber, Brittni and Brooke, and six grandchildren.
Kinkelaar owns KINX Construction and is a bus driver for special needs students with Unit 40 schools. He has held no prior political offices.
Kinkelaar attended Green Creek Grade School, Teutopolis High School and took night courses at Lake Land College.
Kinkelaar has served on the board of directors for the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce, the Sacred Heart School board and building committee, the Effingham Habitat for Humanity board, three years as the Effingham Area Home Builders Association president and several years as director, member of the Illinois High School Rodeo Association for six years, three years as president of the Illinois High School Rodeo Association District and as a volunteer at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in Gallup, New Mexico.
Through his work with the Effingham Habitat for Humanity, Kinkelaar said he supervised volunteers and got the Effingham construction trades class involved in the construction of the Effingham County FISH building on South Maple Street in Effingham.
Kinkelaar said that visiting legislators in Springfield and attending several county board meetings in the past motivated him to run for the county board position. He said he is looking to use his knowledge and variety of skills to help "Effingham County move in the right direction."
Kinkelaar said his over three decades-worth of experience running and operating a business has given him leadership skills he said are necessary to serve on the county board.
"Over the past 32 years while running KINX Construction, I oversaw employees and subcontractors, bid jobs and ordered material while coordinating the projects. I have helped design, contract and/or oversaw millions of dollars of commercial and residential projects in Effingham and surrounding area (in an) approximately 100-mile radius, including work in Indiana, including jobs for the U.S. government, the state of Illinois, Cumberland County and the city of Effingham.," Kinkelaar said.
Kinkelaar said his business experience and his experiences speaking with governors, representatives and senators about legislation that would not work for the area and local businesses sets him apart from his opponents.
If elected, Kinkelaar said he would like to change the county board meeting time so more members of the public can attend as well as getting meeting agendas, information and minutes on the website and out to the public in a more timely manner. He said he would ensure county employees are trained properly and treated fairly.
Kinkelaar said he would also like to increase the board's transparency with its constituents.
"I would like to see more openness and honesty brought to the board, more discussion at the board meeting (and) more media and citizens at the meetings," Kinkelaar said.
