Name: Elizabeth Huston
Party: Republican
Seat: Effingham County Board Member District F
Address: Altamont, IL
Age: 34
Family: Spouse: Adam. Children: Blayne, Blayke, and Blayze
Educational Background:
Associate – Lake Land College – Criminal Justice
Bachelor’s – Greenville University – Criminal Justice
Currently working on a Master’s Degree – Greenville University – Business Management
Occupation: Financial Office – Office Manager, Part-time Police Officer, Business Owner – One business in District F and one in Effingham
Are you currently holding an office or held other offices in the past?
I have previously held Precinct Committee Person (Mound 3) for a couple years and just got elected again for Precinct Committee Person (Mound 3) in 2020.
Why do you want to represent District F on the Effingham County Board?
I have been a lifelong resident in the Altamont community. I want to help shape the future of Effingham County while keeping the board accountable and spending in check. I also want to show transparency to the tax payers.
Why do you feel you are the best candidate for the position?
I have demeanor, sense of fairness, and knowledge to ensure that Effingham County says the community where we want our children and grandchildren to call “home”. I feel I am very thorough when researching topics and issues, therefore, showing my district that I am willing to represent the district basing my decisions on the research and getting the citizen’s opinions. I am willing to listen to the citizens of the district and keep them in mind while deciding my vote. I am young and want to do my due diligence by serving on the County Board and I can also bring a young and woman perspective to the County Board level.
What would you say sets you apart from your opponent?
I am Pro: Small Business, Law Enforcement, 2nd Amendment, & Life. I want to represent District F and bring a woman’s perspective and use my education and business experience to serve the citizens of the district.
What issues as it relates to the Effingham County Board do you feel are most important to you?
I want to fight to keep taxes low. I would like to allocate more funds for mental health to help in the community. I want to be more informed on the ambulance issues within the county and District F to keep the citizens our top priority when it comes to emergency care.
What do you hope to accomplish as an Effingham County Board member?
I would like to reduce taxes and continue to review the budget for ways to save money while reducing wasteful spending, and prioritizing spending when needed. Just as the tax payers have to live within their budget, the board must also live within the county’s budget and keep the citizens in mind when they are discussing to raise taxes.
