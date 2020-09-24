Name: Anthony Robertson
Party: Democratic
Seat: Effingham County Board Member District F
Address: Altamont, IL
Age: 43
Family: Wife Rebekah Robertson, Daughter Norah Robertson
Educational Background:
BS in Sports Medicine Athletic Training from Welch College
MA in Health and Human Performance from Tennessee State University
Occupation: I am an Athletic Trainer at HSHS St Mary's in Decatur
Are you currently holding an office or held other offices in the past?
I am not holding an office presently nor in the past
Why do you want to represent District F on the Effingham County Board?
I would like to represent District F on the Effingham County Board to bring a new voice to the conversation. I would like to bring new ideas and represent the people of this community. I want to bring a commonality to the board for the people in this community.
Why do you feel you are the best candidate for the position?
I feel like I am the best candidate for this position because I am committed to representing everyone in the community and not just a political party.
What would you say sets you apart from your opponent?
I believe my strong ties to the community and the close relationship I have with so many in the community sets me apart. I believe my ability to understand the needs of everyone, regardless of political party, is key. My close association with multiple small local businesses gives me an understanding of the needs in this community.
What issues as it relates to the Effingham County Board do you feel are most important to you?
My main goal as an Effingham County Board member would be to implement and improve a recycling program for the community. I believe this investment into our community is important for the growth of our community. Making it a community that is strong and a great place to raise our families and build our businesses.
What do you hope to accomplish as an Effingham County Board member?
I would like to be a Board Member that is truly for the people so that every decision I make and vote I cast results in progress for Effingham County. A representative that is known and trusted. One that listens and then acts based on the good of our community. I want to champion ideas and polices that make this a better place for us, our neighbors, and most of all our children.
