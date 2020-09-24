The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce has scheduled a candidates forum on Tuesday, Sept. 29 at the Effingham Elks Lodge. Eric Zeller will moderate. It begins at 5:30 p.m.
Invited are the candidates 55th District State Senate seat, Republican Darren Bailey and Democrat Cynthia Given; candidates for the 107th District State House of Representatives seat, Republican Blaine Wilhour, the incumbent, and Democratic challenger Dave Seiler; and candidates for the 109th District State House of Representatives seat, Republican Adam Niemerg and Democrat John Spencer.
The Effingham Daily News has posted profiles of the candidates and their answers to questions about issues facing Illinois at:
effinghamdailynews.com/news/2020_election/
That EDN site also includes profiles of the candidates in the only contested Effingham County Board race, District F: Republican Elizabeth Huston and Democrat Anthony Robertson.
