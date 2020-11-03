The Effingham County Board has two new members on the board Republican Elizabeth Huston, representing District F replacing Jeff Simpson, and Republican Norbert L. Soltwedel, who ran unopposed in District A and will replace Lloyd Foster. Simpson and Foster did not seek reelection.
District F was the only contested County Board race. THe unofficial tally Tuesday night had Huston, a Republican, defeating Democrat Anthony Robertson.
“It’s been a nice election and I would like to thank my supporters and the citizens of the precincts that voted for me,” Huston said.
Huston said she knows a little bit about what’s going on now with the board since her boss John Perry is a board member.
“I don’t think I’ll have any problem stepping in to fill the seat right away,” Huston said.
At the end of the night, Huston had 82.8% of the tally, while Robertson captured 17.2%.
Huston, 34, said she is a lifelong resident in the Altamont community and wants to help shape the future of Effingham County while keeping the board accountable and spending in check in an EDN questionnaire.
She said her goal would be to reduce taxes and continue to review the budget for ways to save money while reducing wasteful spending, and prioritizing spending when needed.
“Just as the taxpayers have to live within their budget, the board must also live within the county’s budget and keep the citizens in mind when they are discussing to raise taxes.” Huston said.
Huston said she wants to fight to keep taxes low and would like to allocate more funds for mental health to help in the community. She wants to be more informed on the ambulance issues within the county and District F to keep citizens our top priority when it comes to emergency care.
She has an Associate degree in Criminal Justice from Lake Land College, Bachelor degree in Criminal Justice from Greenville University and is currently working on Master’s degree from Greenville University.
Huston lives in Altamont with her husband Adam and three children Blayne, Blayke and Blayze.
County Board candidates running unopposed were District A, Norbert L. Soltwedel, Republican, replacing Lloyd Foster on the board who did not run for reelection, District E, John Perry, Republican, District H, Rob Arnold, Republican and District I, Joe Thoele, Republican.
