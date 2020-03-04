Two candidates are vying for the Effingham County Board District F seat held by Jeff Simpson, who is not seeking re-election.
Elizabeth Huston and Bruce Kessler are running as Republicans in the primary election on Tuesday, March 17. There are no Democratic candidates running for this seat in the primary.
District F includes Mound 1, 2 and 3 in and around Altamont.
Elizabeth Huston
Elizabeth Huston, 34, is married to Adam. They have three children, Blayne, Blayke and Blayze.
Huston works as an office manager for a financial office, insurance agent, part-time police officer and business owner.
She received an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Lake Land College and received her bachelor’s degree from Greenville University, majoring in Criminal Justice. She is currently working on her master’s degree at Greenville University.
Huston once held the position of precinct committee person, representing Effingham County Mound 3.
She said the reason she is running for office is because she feels it’s time to bring a younger perspective to the county board. She wants Effingham County to be a place where her children want to stay and raise their children.
“If we don’t look to the future and base our decisions on that, we won’t have anything to look forward to,” Huston said. “Our children are the future.”
Huston said she is open to listening to the citizens in her district and will keep them in mind when she makes a decision on a vote.
“I feel I’m very thorough when researching topics, therefore, showing my district that I am willing to represent my district to the best of my ability,” Huston said.
She said the thing that sets her apart from her opponent is her youth and said she wants to do her due diligence by serving on the county board. She said she would also bring a younger perspective to the county board level.
Huston wants to fight to keep taxes low, be more informed on the ambulance service within the county, and keep an eye on the budget and any wasteful spending.
She said if elected she would help Effingham County keep taxes low and allocate more funds for mental health.
Bruce Kessler
Kessler, 84, is married to his wife of 65 years, Mary Jo Kessler. They have four children and a large family.
He graduated from Effingham High School and studied real estate, computers and psychology at Lake Land College. He said he held the oldest real estate license in Effingham County for 41 years. Kessler also took classes in supervising the disadvantaged at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
Kessler served as agent/administrator for the Pennsylvania Railroad in Effingham County for 16 years. He worked on the giant railroad merger, representing Pennsylvania Railroad when it merged with New York Central Railroad. Kessler said he traveled to four eastern states gathering data for the merger.
He was employed by the state of Illinois for 22 years as a personnel human resource manager, coupled with Labor Relations Act activities.
Kessler was in real estate for 41 years, developing the largest mobile home park in the county in 1970. In 1992, he developed Gypsy Cove subdivision on Lake Sara. He retired from active employment in 1992.
Kessler was Effingham County Republican party chairman in 1992 and went on to be vice chairman of the Republican party for the state of Illinois.
He said after retiring in 1992, he has had plenty to keep him busy with his wife’s honey-do list. Like his old friend, Jim Niebrugge, used to say, “Just Work and Church!” He said he has been song leader at the Church of Christ for more than 50 years.
Kessler said the upcoming vacancy on the board and his ability to fill the position convinced him to run for office.
“Remember, there are nine members on the county board,” Kessler said. “Each one is an individual, bringing their experience, accomplishments and good looks to the table.”
“We can expect to have differing opinions on issues, and that is good,” Kessler said. “It shows more than one is doing the thinking.”
Kessler emphasizes comprise in government is important.
“You never see this in Washington,” Kessler said. “But I hope to bring it to the Effingham County Board.”
Kessler feels like his experience in so many facets of life, business and being a God-fearing individual makes him a more qualified candidate for a board seat.
Kessler thinks it is important that the county board is not a rubber stamp to demands for tax dollars generated from home and business owners in the county.
He said if elected he would like to hold down further taxation on residents and businesses in Effingham County. He said he is living on a fixed income and realizes some county residents are living on less.
“Lets not make it harder for them to have food, medicine, housing, and the list goes on,” Kessler said about Effingham County residents on a fixed income.
Kessler said the very best in the nation is right here in Effingham County and he wants to be part of the decision-making process as a member of the Effingham County Board.
“We have so much going in our economic structure — the best churches, schools, health care facilities, food chains, hotels and restaurants,” Kessler said.
“We have the best doctors and some with worldwide acclaim,” Kessler said. “Dr. Bonutti, Dr. Naam, Dr. Boyajian and many others.”
Kessler said we have the best truck (semi) and auto sales facilities and service right here in Effingham County. He said there is a natural draw to water in Lake Sara for fishing, homes, tournaments and boating plus, unbelievable fireworks.
“Folks, look around,” Kessler said. “Effingham is the crown jewel in the state of Illinois and the Crossroads of America.”
