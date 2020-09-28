The Effingham County Chamber of Commerce has canceled the forum for area legislative candidates that had been scheduled for Tuesday night.
"After learning that two of the six candidates could not participate at all in the forum and one would only be available by phone, the decision has been made to cancel the forum for Tuesday night," said the chamber's CEO and president, Norma Lansing. "Instead, the candidates will be asked to respond to the planned questions in writing and we will publish those in our October Network magazine."
The Effingham Daily News has posted its interviews with candidates at effinghamdailynews.com/news/2020_election/
The candidates for the 55th District State Senate seat are Republican Darren Bailey and Democrat Cynthia Given; candidates for the 107th District State House of Representatives seat are Republican Blaine Wilhour, the incumbent, and Democratic challenger Dave Seiler; and candidates for the 109th District State House of Representatives seat are Republican Adam Niemerg and Democrat John Spencer.
That EDN site also includes profiles of the candidates in the only contested Effingham County Board race, District F: Republican Elizabeth Huston and Democrat Anthony Robertson.
