EFFINGHAM – Only one of two Republican candidate attended a candidates forum to discuss isssues in District E – incumbent John Perry.
“Our other District E candidate Mike DePoister is unable to be with us this evening,” Forum Moderator Eric Zeller said. “As he is traveling out of the country. He is a former board member of the Effingham County board and owner of Tri-Power Towing here in Effingham.”
Perry said he is currently a member of the board. One of his responsibilities is to oversee the budget for the county.
“That is one of my biggest primary roles is to make sure that money gets adequately spent and we have accountability,” Perry said.
He said his second most important task is to make sure each department is adequately funded as it was intended. Perry said constituents have brought issues to the board that they want to send a message up to state and Federal government to let them know how we feel on the local level.
“We do pass ordinances on a regular basis,” Perry said.
“What I would really like see happen over the next four years,” Perry said. “I would like to see the voters have a more active role in making some of the decisions on the county level.”
He said he would like to see on the ballot Property Tax Extension Limitation law and let voters make a decision on how are property taxes are going to be decided going forward.
Perry said prioritized spending is an important issue.
“The culture of spending needs to change,” Perry said.
Perry said the board doesn’t take opportunities for savings. He said some spending is funded at the same level every year either automatically increase at the 4.99 percent level.
“I’ve come up on two different occasions in the last budgeting cycle since I’ve been on there with ways we could save several hundred thousand dollars,” Perry said. “Without effecting one person’s job or their rates.”
“And they’ve been shot down every time,” Perry said. “So, I’m hoping if we get some new blood on the board maybe we can get some of those changes made where we could save some money.”
Perry said the board has been leaving mental health issues and the mentally disabled behind.
He said the board shouldn’t have signed the ambulance contract.
“I thought it restricted us in the county to one provider,” Perry said.
Perry said he thought the contract would lead into a lawsuit and it did. He said he voted against it and it should be reopened. He said the contract wasn’t very long and brought several specimen contracts that were 40-50 pages long with details on how and how much time an ambulance should take responding to calls. He said other vendors need to have a chance to offer their services.
Perry said there were three things he would like voters to remember: first, he will hold the board accountable for every dollar spent and prioritize spending and look for saving during budget time, second, He said he would continue to fight for PTELL which is a property tax extension limitation law and third, he wants to work with state and local leaders to advance the grassroots efforts that embody Effingham County values.
