There are two Republicans vying for the seat in Effingham County Board District I in the March 17 primary: Incumbent Joe Thoele and Jeremy Deters. No Democrats are on the ballot.
The district covers Teutopolis 1, 2, 3 and St. Francis Townships.
Joseph E. Thoele
Thoele, 53, is married to Julie Thoele. They have two daughters, Olivia and Lea.
A graduate of Teutopolis High School, he is a farmer. He is also a member of the Effingham County Board and St. Francis Township Trustee. He is a member of St. Francis of Assisi Church, the Teutopolis Knights of Columbus, Teutopolis American Legion Post 924, Voiture 1439, Effingham County 40&8 and the Effingham County Farm Bureau.
Thoele said as a military veteran he has always been civic-minded and had a willingness to serve his country and community, which is his motivation to serve on the county board.
Thoele said his experience as a farmer has provided him with experience managing all aspects of owning and operating a business, including working within a sound budget, as well as communicating with employees. He feels that these experiences are a resource he can draw upon to provide thoughtful and positive input on board decisions. Thoele wants to make sure the citizens of Teutopolis and St. Francis are well represented, and he would like to be that voice.
Thoele said having served on the county board for the past seven years sets him apart from his opponent. He said he has a good understanding of how each department operates within the county. Thoele also says he has established a good working relationship with the employees and department heads. He said that he is approachable and listens to all points of view. Thoele believes it is important to be thorough and evaluate all information before making a decision.
Thoele said that the most important issues specific to his race are those that are relevant to citizens of Effingham County. He said that he would like to promote economic development, as well as ensure that residents have a healthy and safe place to live, work, play and raise a family.{p lang=”en” xml:lang=”en”}”I would like to continue to work with the townships to provide support, which the county is in a unique position to offer,” Thoele said “The county highway department has the expertise and experience to offer solutions to the townships for road and drainage issues.”
Jeremy D. Deters
Deters, 36, is a restaurant manager and Army National Guard First Sergeant. He has never held public office. He is a lifetime member of VFW Post 1769, a lifetime member of the Enlisted Association of the National Guard, a sitting board member for LeAnn’s Legacy Cancer Charity and a parishioner at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Teutopolis.
Deters said he’s running for office because he will be retiring from the Army National Guard next year, and would like to continue his civic service, defending constitutional rights through legislation and providing experience of oversight to ensure ethical governance. He feels that he is qualified for the position because he has served in a capacity of government administration assistance in Afghanistan.
Deters said he also has a passion to help others and to do what is necessary to increase the prosperity of all Effingham County residents.
Deters said his unique perspective sets him apart from his opponent, as well as having a very diverse world view from his multiple deployments.
Jeremy Deters said the most important issues specific to his race are that his issues are his constituents’ issues. He intends to have a very open dialogue with the people he represents and he wants to represent their wishes not just what he thinks they should believe.
Deters hopes that if he is elected he can help increase prosperity in his district.
“I want to push initiatives to advance and develop the part of the county I live in,” he said. “I also would be a moral representative who abhors corruption and will be transparent to the people I represent.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.