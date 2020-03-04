John Perry ran as a Republican for the County Board District E seat in 2016, defeating incumbent Mike DePoister, who ran in that year's general election as an independent after choosing not to face Perry in the primary for the GOP nomination.
This year DePoister is challenging Perry in the Republican primary on March 17.
Perry had captured 57.86 percent of the vote in 2016 to unseat DePoister.
District E includes Liberty, Moccasin, Summit 2, Summit 3 and Summit 4 Townships.
DePoister did not respond to requests for an interview by the Effingham Daily News.
John Perry
Perry, 56, of Effingham, is married to Abby Perry.
Perry has a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has a master's degree from the College for Financial Planning and is a certified financial planner.
He is financial adviser, insurance agent, stockbroker, part-time police officer, security officer, travel agent, boat captain and farmer.
Perry is a Summit Township trustee and past precinct committeeman in addition to his county board responsibilities. He is a member of the Financial Planning Association, Illinois Sheriff's Association and American Legion.
He said serving the taxpayers is his main motivation behind running for office.
“To hold county officials accountable for taxpayers' dollars,” Perry said.
Perry said he wants to make sure taxpayers are heard at the state and federal level.
“I bring an unique skill set to the county board with my understanding of fiscal policy,” Perry said.
He said education and experience sets him apart from his opponent.
Perry said the most important issues specific to the race are prioritizing spending, to live within the budget, and reduce taxes when possible.
“I will continue to fight for property tax extension limitation law (PTELL),” Perry said.
He said his goals are to reduce taxes and change the culture of spending.
DePoister won his first term in 2012 as a Republican, but chose to run as an independent for re-election after local GOP leaders made it clear they would support then-challenger Perry.
DePoister won a legal challenge to a state law that prohibited candidates from running as an independent if they pulled a party ballot in the spring primary. But Perry won 1,292 votes, or 57.86 percent in the 2016 general election, and DePoister collected just 941 votes, or 42.14 percent.
