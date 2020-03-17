Four Republican candidates will be on the November ballot for seats on the Effingham County Board, according to unofficial results from Tuesday’s primary election.
Norbert Soltwedel from District A, John Perry from District E, Elizabeth Huston from District F, and incumbent Joe Thoele from District I were elected Tuesday to represent the Republican party in the fall election. No Democratic candidates were on the primary ballot.
District A
District A represents Banner, Douglas 1, and Summit 1 Townships.
Soltwedel, a Shumway resident, won the District A county seat with 41 percent of the vote with 191 total votes. Gerald Kinkelaar received the second highest vote total with 135 and 32 percent of the vote while Eric Petty received 122 votes, or 27 percent of the total votes.
Soltwedel said Tuesday after results were in that he was grateful to all those who voted for him.
“I appreciate the folks who voted, and I hope to fulfill their expectations as a board member,” Soltwedel said.
Soltwedel said he views serving on the board as his civic duty with local government being the primary governmental entity that is close to the people.
“It’s a daunting responsibility but a responsibility I take seriously,” Soltwedel said.
Soltwedel won in both Banner and Summit 1 Townships with 70 and 82 votes, respectively. Kinkelaar took Douglas 1 Township with 98 votes.
District E
District E covers Liberty, Moccasin and Summit 2, 3 and 4 Townships.
Incumbent John Perry won the Effingham County Board District E race, defeating Mike DePoister. Perry received a total of 423 votes to DePoister’s 345.
Perry picked up 55.64 percent of the vote by precinct 58 Liberty, 69 Moccasin, 96 Summit 2, 107 Summit 3 and 93 Summit 4.
“This reassures me that the voters have liked my performance the last three years,” Perry said. “I’m going to keep doing what I’ve been doing.”
“I really appreciate the voter’s who came out and voted for me,” Perry said.
Perry said he has several things he wants to accomplish if elected in November.
“I would like to get PTELL (Property Tax Extension Limitation Law) on the ballot for voters,” Perry said. “I would also like to get the Ambulance contract opened back up.”
Perry has a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, has a master’s degree from the College for Financial Planning and is a certified financial planner.
Perry is a Summit Township trustee and past precinct committeeman in addition to his county board responsibilities. He is a member of the Financial Planning Association, Illinois Sheriff’s Association and American Legion.
District F
District F represents Altamont and Mound 1, 2 and 3 Townships.
Elizabeth Huston defeated Bruce Kessler for the Republican seat for Effingham County District F. That is according to unofficial voting results.
Huston received 339 to Kessler’s 310 votes in the unofficial results. Huston and Kessler tied in Mound 1 precinct, with 116 votes each, while Huston defeated Kessler in Mound 2 and 3 precincts.
“It was a fun race and a good experience,” Hutson said. “And I’m really looking forward to November.”
“It was a good race to run against Bruce,” Huston said. “Since he is well known in the Altamont Community.”
Huston said she is really looking forward to filling the County Board District F if elected in November.
“I’m looking forward to serving the city of Altamont on the county board,” Huston said.
Huston said she wanta to address public concerns about the local Ambulance service.
“I want to learn more about the Ambulance contract,” Huston said.
“I want to thank all the voters who voted for me,” Huston said. “And I’m looking forward to November.”
Huston works as an office manager for a financial office, insurance agent, part-time police officer and business owner.
She received an associate degree in Criminal Justice from Lake Land College. She received her bachelor’s degree from Greenville University, majoring in Criminal Justice. She is currently working on her master’s degree at Greenville University.
District I
District I covers Teutopolis 1, 2, and 3 and St. Francis Townships.
Thoele, a Teutopolis resident, pulled off a victory over opponent Jeremy Deters by 100 votes, earning 56 percent of the vote across all four townships to potentially keep his District I county board seat.
Thoele totaled 493 votes while Deters earned 393. Thoele got his biggest push from the St. Francis Township, where he got 174 votes to Deters’ 94.
Should he be elected to the board in the November election, Thoele said he wants to work with the county highway department and the townships that sometimes struggle financially.
Thoele attributed his win in St. Francis Township to his 15-year service as a township trustee there. He said townships are at the heart of his work on the county board.
As for Deters, Thoele said his opponent ran a good race and hopes he will run again in the future.
“I hope he wants to run again. I think he would be a good person to have on the board,” Thoele said.
