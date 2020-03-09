Two Republican Effingham County Board District F candidates were tested recently at the Elks Club with a series of questions from local media during the candidate forum hosted by the Effingham County Chamber of Commerce and the Effingham County Farm Bureau.
Elizabeth Huston and Bruce Kessler both brought their points of view to the table and both agreed ambulance service for the county needs closer examination since the contract is due to expire.
Huston said several people have raised concerns to her about the service, telling her about slow response times to scenes. She believes that more bids should be sought from more providers before making a final decision on ambulance service in Effingham County.
“I feel that other ambulance services should be welcome to operate in the county as far as private line calls and transfers,” Huston added.
Kessler said he personally saw problems with the new ambulance service when he had over an hour and a half wait for an ambulance to Springfield. Kessler agreed bids should be open, and the county should search for the best service because the people of Effingham County are the best.
Huston and Kessler had differing opinions on the role of being a county board member.
Huston said she would keep the board accountable as far as spending and keeping a budget.
“As a board member, I would be a voice for the citizens of my district,” Huston said.
Kessler said nine members make up the board and come from different backgrounds and have different ideas. He said when issues come up, the board needs to use the philosophy of success.
“This is one thing that I hope we can do on the board is to reach the best decisions for the county and Altamont that I would represent,” Kessler said.
Kessler said he is concerned about taxation.
Huston said she would like to see lower taxes and keep the county board accountable on spending and keeping within the budget over the first four years as board member.
“I would like to allocate more funds equally on line items as well,” Huston said.
Kessler said he would like to see more transparency in county government, noting overseeing the way money that’s collected is distributed will be one of his concerns.
Huston would like to be informed of funding issues. She said she sat down with John Perry and others to go through the budget and found different ways to cut costs.
“As a business owner, you have to sit down and look at your budget,” Huston said.
Kessler said Effingham County is about 500 square miles, and has 34,000 people, 15 townships, two cities and eight villages – with some communities doing better than others. He said Effingham County is thriving and has a dynamic force for economic interest. Kessler believes officials should be enticing more industry to the county. Kessler said there is a short line railroad that has several hundred acres to develop and he would like to see the county spend money on development property.
“We need to entice heavy industry back to where we can provide jobs for our future generations,” Kessler said.
“I feel it is time to bring a younger perspective to the Effingham County Board,” Huston said. “And we must look to the future for our kids and grandkids. The children are the future.”
“I will keep my district in mind by fighting to prevent higher tax increases and unnecessary tax hikes,” Huston said. “Many individuals and families live on a fixed income and the cost of living continues to increase.”
She wants to reduce wasteful spending and hold the board accountable for their actions. She said she would help by allocating more funds to the 708 and 377 boards to provide more assistance for mental health and Community Support Systems.
“I would appreciate the support from those in District F and I wish the best of luck to all of the candidates on March 17,” Huston said.
“Considering what has been said here this evening by all of these qualified people, I think we’re going to wind up with a good county board,” Kessler said. “I’m running because I want to represent Altamont.”
“I need your vote,” Kessler said. “Looking at some of the stats from Effingham County, at my age, I hope you don’t use it against me.”
Kessler used a quote from Ronald Reagan during one of his campaigns.
“We really need to look at the tax creep that goes on,” Kessler said.
