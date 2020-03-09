A forum for state representative and state senator candidates is scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Effingham Elks Lodge #1016, 2101 S. Banker St., Effingham. The following candidates have been invited to attend: State Senate 55th District: Republicans Darren Bailey and Jeffrey Fleming. State Representative 109th District: Republicans Adam Niemerg and Andrew Hires and Democrat John Spencer. State Representative 107th District: Rep. Blaine Wilhour, a Republican, and David Seiler, a Democrat.

