1944
On the 27th of Dec. 1944 Articles of Incorporation were filed at the State of Illinois in Springfield, Illinois, creating the Effingham County Board Association. Earnest C. Ballard, Ben Reiss and Frank Brauer were listed for the purpose of forming a corporation under “General Not For Profit Corporation Act.” Eleven board of directors were listed as follows: Earnest C. Ballard, Harvey Dunteman, Ben Reiss, C.P. Harding, Frank A. Brauer, Dan W. Ordner Jr., Ben J. Schumacher, John L. Russell, Martin O. Alwert, Wood Loy and J.S. Barnes.
1945
It is estimated that an average of 10,000 people per day attended the Effingham County Fair daily, and livestock men said it was the best display of animals that had been shown anywhere in this section of the country for years.
1948
The first Effingham County Fair Twirling Contest was held with George Birds Musical Majorettes as the feature attraction. There were approximately 50 contestants.
1949
Effingham County Fair officials served up their second day of entertainment after staging a spectacular showing of the opening day fair crowd of 6,342. Although it was another warm day, fairgoers were flocking to the grounds at Altamont for the horse-pulling contest that afternoon and for big stage review in front of the grandstand that night.
1951
The success of the Effingham County Fair in 1951 rests on the shoulders of these Effingham County businessmen Ben Reiss, president; Frank A. Brauer, vice president; Mart Alwert, secretary; Milton Smith, treasurer; Joseph McNaughton, Robert Dunlap, Dr. L.O. Kincaid, Wood Loy, Earnest Ballard, Albert Mellendorf, Clay Bryson and John L. Russell.
1953
A new attendance record for a single day at the Effingham County Fair was set by the crowd who came to see the Effingham County Parade and final day of racing. Fairgoers of long standing put the number on the grounds between 12,000 and 18,000.
1957
Plans were made to construct a 4-H Club barn at the Effingham County fairgrounds. At the planning session, assignments were made as to what materials would be secured from which of the donors, where they would be sawed into lumber and how they would be transported to the fairgrounds site. Arrangements were made to secure enough logs from Dale Loy to saw 300 2x4x14, and for a similar number to be secured from C.H. Buzzard.
1962
Bill Rosso and Marge Schuch, both of Effingham, were elected to the board of directors of Effingham County Fair Association at the annual stockholders meeting held at Altamont High School.
1963
The go-ahead was given to construct a permanent canopy over the grandstand at Effingham County fairgrounds near Altamont. The board approved the manner in which the 1963 Rambler would be awarded as a grand attendance prize on the final evening of the fair. The Effingham County Fair Association filed a complaint seeking $25,000 in damages from George Jones, a Grand Ole Opry member, who failed to appear at the 1963 Effingham County Fair.
1965
A tornado touched down at Altamont in March, snatching the roof from one home and flattening a barn at the fairgrounds.
1966
For the first time in some 20 years, stock in the Effingham County Fair Association was offered. Ben Reiss, president, said that board members felt that there “is a whole new generation of Effingham County Fair boosters who have never had an opportunity to show their support through purchase of stock in the association.”
1967
Bicycles and dogs were judged for the first time in the history of the 4-H competition at the Effingham County Fair. Donna Pfenninger and her dog project, which took a blue ribbon, while Tim Laue received a red ribbon and Patsy Laue received a blue ribbon in the bicycle division. An Illinois State Trooper judged the bicycle contest.
1969
Effingham County Fair Association retired the final indebtedness on the canopy on the grandstand.
1970
Election of officers was held during the meeting of Effingham County Fair Board. Elected were Dunlap, president; John Milleville, vice president; Glen Percival, secretary; and W.J. Marten, treasurer. At the meeting of stockholders of the Effingham County Fair Association at Altamont High School, two new people were elected directors to fill the vacancies of Ben Reiss and Ernest Ballard, who resigned. Newly elected were Gerald Quade and Marshall Slingerland.
1971
Sue Osseck was named Miss Effingham County Fair. Osseck would be the last fair queen until the contest was revived in 1978.
1972
Gov. Richard B. Ogilvie announced that record grants totaling $5,232,800 were distributed by the county fairs division of the Illinois Department to Agriculture. Effingham County Fair was expected to receive a total of $37,492.59.
1973
Effingham County Fair Association delegates returned from the annual meeting of the Illinois Association of County Fairs in Springfield with the word that some noted entertainers have been booked for the Effingham County Fair in August. Booked attractions included Billy Walker and the Tennessee Walkers, along with Jerry Clower, a comedian, and Jamney Ryan, a vocalist. Robert Dunlap, president of the association, said all are well-known in the entertainment and television fields.
1974
The new race horse barn was located at the southeast corner of the Effingham County Fairgrounds, allowing the former stable, located in the middle of the fairgrounds, to be used by 4-H exhibitors. New lighting was installed under the grandstand. Much of the wiring was put underground as part of the annual renovation program ridding the grounds of some utility poles and electrical wires. The board of directors of the Effingham County Fair Association voted to raise the admission fee for the first time in the fair's history. The new admission fee was raised to $1 for adults, but the 25-cent charge for children was not raised.
1975
Two country-western music shows were booked for the Effingham County Fair. Booked for Tuesday evening were Larry Van Dyke and the Auctioneers, along with Red Steagall and Susan Haney. The Thursday night attraction was Tommy Overstreet and the Nashville Express, along with Gunilla Hutton as the female star. Hutton appeared on “Hee-Haw” and “Petticoat Junction.” A last-minute addition to the fair entertainment was added – a tobacco spitting contest in front of the grandstand. The old society house barn at the fairgrounds received a fresh coat of paint on its roof from workers at the fairgrounds. The horse barn was redone to resemble the Schuetzenfest building at the fairgrounds and housed a children's zoo that year.
1976
A parade boasting over 50 entries and Bill Anderson and the Po' Boys, along with Mary Lou Turner, rounded out activities at the Effingham County Fair, marking the end of one of the most successful fairs in the 32-year history. County 4-Hers sold 126 head of prize-winning livestock for $29,156.38 during the animal 4-H auction to include 75 head of swine, eight sheep, 39 beef cattle and four dairy steers.
1977
“We're All In This Together” was the theme selected for the 1977 Effingham County Fair parade during a meeting of the parade committee held at the Best Western restaurant. Committee members said the theme was to convey the idea that agriculture, business, industry, church and civic groups all work together to create a good community.
1978
A new 4-H barn debuted at the fair, replacing an old 4-H barn on the fairgrounds that collapsed due to heavy snow over the winter. The first Miss Effingham County Fair Queen since 1971 was crowned in 1978. There were no queen contests between 1971 and 1978. Julie Beth Gnuse was crowned the 1978 queen by 1971 queen Sue (Osseck) Spitz. There were 15 candidates that took part in the competition one day before the official start of the 34th annual fair.
1979
A group of 18 young Effingham County women competed for the title of Miss Effingham County Fair Queen. The event was sponsored by the Altamont Junior Woman's Club and the fair board. A new exhibition hall annex opened. The new metal structure was built after it was concluded that it was needed because the old hall did not have enough space to display exhibits properly.
1980
A new judges stand was added to the fairgrounds track. The new brick and frame structure was hexagonal in shape and on the lower level, which was enclosed and equipped for use by the press during the county fair. Two additional projects finished before the 1980 fair opened included the installation of a new fence reaching from the south end of the grandstand to the road that leads to the race horse barns on the southeast corner of the fairgrounds.
1981
A new chain-link fence and gates were installed north from the grandstand along the race track, ditches cut, broken trees removed and two dairy barns were wired. Sixteen-year-old Christine Ann Wolff, one of the youngest of 11 contestants, was crowned Effingham County Fair Queen.
1982
The 1982 Effingham County Fair neither gained nor lost money, but Fair Board Treasurer Carl Brauer said the outcome was good considering the current recession. “We had extremely gratifying crowds this year with the current economic times,” Brauer said.
1985
Sara Stevenson was crowned 1985 Miss Effingham County Fair out of a field of 20 candidates. Kristi Huntington was first runner-up and Janet Aubuchon was second runner-up. Amy Denton was named Miss Congeniality.
1986
The 42nd Annual Effingham County Fair officially got underway with the dedication of the new 4-H livestock facility. A number of local dignitaries, as well as some state officials, were on hand to officially open the new $52,000 building to the public. State Rep. Charles Hartke, D-Teutopolis, acted as emcee for the program, which was attended by a good-sized crowd.
1987
The heat seemed to the the topic of discussion at the Effingham County Fairgrounds, where the temperature was hovering around the 100-degree mark. The Effingham County Fair brought a professionally sanctioned rodeo to the main stage area for one performance during the fair. Some $5,200 was raised toward paying off the new Effingham County 4-H barn during the annual 4-H auction held at the Effingham County Fair.
1988
An educational exhibition debuted at the Effingham County Fair 4-H swine show. Eleven live market hogs were shown at the start of the 4-H swine show and placed first through 11th according to the swine The rain didn't stop Rusty Miller of Greenup or Jim Bradd of Saybrook from walking away with two wins each out of six divisions in the garden tractor pull and two-wheel and four-wheel drive truck-pull competition. Chuck Vogel of Effingham placed first and second in the 1,050 pound super-stock garden tractors and took home a check for $150 and a trophy.
1989
Effingham County Fair Association Secretary Dale Mellendorf said this year's fair was one of the best the county had seen in four years. In its first three days of activity, the 1989 fair admitted approximately 2,800 more people through the gate than last year. “We figured there were 5,000 Sunday night, 3,500 Monday night and 4,000 Tuesday night,” Mellendorf said.
1990
It may have been the brilliant weather or the engaging parade. Or perhaps it was country singer Eddie Rabbitt's electrifying show. Whatever the case, first-day attendance at the Effingham County Fair was “superb,” according to Larry Ring, fair treasurer. “Yesterday's gate receipts were over 4,100,” Ring said.
1991
With a little special attention, Tiffany O'Donnell, 10, of Altamont was able to win grand champion for her geese at the Effingham County Fair. Tiffany's geese won the grand champion overall title, competing against other geese, ducks and peacocks. Tiffany said she raised the Giant Toulouse geese from babies and spoiled them. “You spoil them, so they will be tame.”
1992
When the first demolition derby took place at the Effingham County Fair in Altamont in 1968, no one had any idea it would be such a “smashing” success 25 years later. The payout in 1968 was $700. The winner of the feature or championship event received $420 and a 3-foot tall trophy. Prize money in 1992 was $1,400 per session.
1994
Aaron Tippin proved big-time country music was tangible. People from as far away as New Orleans and as close as down the street crowded the Effingham County Fair for two performances by the RCA recording artist.
1995
In 1994, Ernest C. Ballard of Altamont began gathering material for a history book to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Effingham County Fair. Ballard was one of three men who instigated the chartering of Effingham County Fair in 1944. The first volume of the Effingham County Fair History book came out in August 1995.
2002
The first Junior Miss pageant was held at the fairgrounds. Jenna Heiden was crowned Junior Miss.
2003
The old and the new came together at the Effingham County Fair. The old – represented by the food booth operated by Immanuel Luther Church in Altamont for more than 60 years – met the new – represented by the new food court that was built since the previous fair.
2006
While daytime rains might have hurt overall attendance at the Effingham County Fair, Fair Board member Phil Hartke said all was well by Saturday night. “We were concerned about attendance at the Demolition Derby this year,” he said. “St. Anthony church had its picnic and there was a tractor pull in Teutopolis but we ended up selling 1,200 pit passes.”
2008
Swine don't have sweat glands, making life difficult in the 90-plus degree heat. But 4-H member Jon Kuhns of Altamont, who showed crossbreed hogs at the fair, said a combination of fans, water and wet sawdust helped his hogs beat the heat, which neared 100 degrees.
2013
The Kemme family received an award from the Pork Producers during the Effingham County Fair for their longest showing at the fair. They have been showing swine every year since 1966 and have shown other animals, such as cattle and even dogs. Marita Kemme said all of her six children have been involved in 4-H, as well as 10 of her grandchildren. “It’s amazing to have so many children from the family involved in such a great thing,” Kemme said.
2016
Hanna Wolff, 16, of Altamont, showed goats in both the junior and senior divisions and took home several first and second-place banners, with totals of five and six respectively. Wolff was also in the top five rankings 18 times in seven classes.
2018
The Effingham County Fair demolition derby on Saturday saw its first feature winner from outside Effingham County in 20 years. Joe Gegg of Sainte Genevieve, Missouri, took home the top honors in the modified class feature event. Gegg beat out Corey Budde of Fairfield, marking the first time the final two drivers have not been from Effingham County since 1998. A record 55 cars were entered into the competition.
