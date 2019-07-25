Along with the rich fair history and celebration of 75 years of the Effingham County Fair, something new is happening this year when it comes to horse racing.
A new winner's circle will debut on the track just south of the grandstand designed by 19-year-old Kellie Siebert. This year Siebert is assistant superintendent of speed for the Effingham County Fair horse races under the leadership of Superintendent of Speed Dean L. Wetherell.
Siebert says she came up with the idea after visiting the winner's circle at the Illinois State Fair with her father, Alvin Siebert, last year when they found out one of the horses their family bred was running in a race.
“Our mare had this horse and we sold it to someone in the state of Maryland,” Alvin Siebert said. “I found out they were coming back to Illinois to race it and it won at the Springfield State Fair.”
“Even though we didn't own the horse,” Siebert said. “We are still the breeders of it.”
Siebert said they received a photo of the winning horse and noticed the words winner's circle was hidden by the horse in the photo. She noticed the winner's circle in Springfield wasn't fully enclosed and had just an arc for a background you could see through.
When Kellie and Alvin saw the winning horse photo, Kellie started thinking on their trip home from Springfield the Effingham County Fair needed a winner's circle.
Kellie, who is a sophomore graphic design major at Lake Land College, went to work after she got home from the fair on a design for the Effingham County Fair winner's circle.
Kellie Siebert thought her idea was only just a dream and it would never happen.
“Dad liked the idea,” Siebert said. “And said we're going to present it.”
After Kellie crafted and drew up a design idea she wanted, her father made a presentation for the winner's circle project to the Effingham County Fair Association Board of Directors during their December meeting last year in Altamont.
Alvin Siebert, who will serve as associate judge this year, told the board the winner's circle would be portable and easy to set up and take down after the races each day. He also told the board he and his daughter would be willing to seek donations to build and maintain the structure.
“So far, the donation total raised is $1,000,” Kellie Siebert said.
“Once people see this, we hope more people will donate toward it,” Alvin Siebert said.
The Sieberts are working out how they will recognize their sponsors who donate money to the project.
“I think we are going to learn a lot after this first year.” Alvin Siebert said.
The winner's circle is 26 feet wide with 22-degree angled sides and an 8-foot-tall fence serves as the background. The fencing work was created by Del Althoff at EAHC Structures and Altamont Overhead Door east of Effingham, Higgs Welding of Dieterich created custom-made stands that hold up the fencing.
“Kellie didn't get everything she wanted,” Alvin Siebert said about building the winner's circle. “Some things were a compromise.”
“At first, I was thinking plywood,” Kellie Siebert said. “Then I found out that was a bad idea. Then it changed to fencing.”
“And I've learned to adapt to it,” she added.
Three signs were painted by Mary Stuemke and placed on the upper portion of the fence approximately a foot and a half higher than the 8-foot-tall fence. One sign reads Effingham; another, County and Winners Circle; and a third sign reads Fair.
“I wanted to make sure when someone looked at it they would know what fair it belonged to,” Kellie Siebert said about her winner's circle sign. “So, I wanted to make sure the Effingham County Fair was on there.”
“With the extra height, people should be able to see it,” Siebert said.
Two ribbon signs designed by Kellie Siebert were painted and placed on each side of the structure. One sign with 20 on a ribbon and the other sign with the last two digits of theyear painted on the ribbon that can be changed each year.
Alvin Siebert said it will be a challenge to move the winner's circle each day of horse racing and store it in the infield of the track so it won't be in the way of other grandstand activities.
“It will take several men to lift and load that up. You can't really use a forklift on it,” Alvin Siebert said about removing the structure every day from the track.
For now, the winner's circle is housed at Diamond A Farm in Altamont before it is transported to the fairgrounds. The winner's circle will then return to the farm after the fair for winter storage.
