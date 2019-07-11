The Equity is celebrating 100 years of serving farmers across Illinois – and now, Indiana.
Along with its 21 Illinois locations, The Equity is adding a location in Farmersburg, Indiana, south of Terre Haute, which broke ground this year. Chief Financial Officer Karen Whitt said the move is the first time an Equity location was constructed outside of the state in the company’s century of business.
The original Effingham location was the brainchild of a group of local farmers who, in 1919, saw a greater power in buying farming supplies and equipment as a group rather than as individuals.
The original charter of Effingham Equity Cooperative Union Exchange listed 53 members. In 1921, the cooperative was incorporated with three additional members.
The Equity, operated as Effingham Equity before its expansion throughout
Illinois, based its original operations near the CSX railroad at the site of the former John Boos Factory in Effingham. The company grew at this location until the 1940s, when the need for a grain elevator became apparent in Effingham.
In 1949, money was raised for a 16,000-bushel, metal clad grain elevator with a scale, warehouse, hammermill and feed mixer located north of Effingham on the Illinois Central Railroad, which is now Canadian National Railroad. This location became the permanent site for today’s facility.
The Equity branched out of Effingham in 1963 with the purchase of a grain elevator in Stewardson. Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, locations in Lovington, Altamont, Marshall, Farina, Alma, Tonti and West Liberty were added. In the 1990s, The Equity expanded to Dieterich, Montrose, Gays, Pana and Robinson.
Years later, The Equity would grow even more, with locations popping up in Rosamond, Galton, Strasburg, Greenville, Saint Rose, Horace and Casey. While each location plays a specific role in each field The Equity covers, they all play a vital part in The Equity’s sales territory.
Fifty percent of The Equity’s business is in agronomy, or soil management and crop production. The next biggest unit is grain, followed by feed, livestock and energy and hardware.
Whitt said The Equity is its own biggest customer when it comes to fuel, grain and supplies from the hardware store.
With the many aspects of farming The Equity invests in, Whitt said the company has been recognized as one of the leading companies in the industry.
“There’s a ranking that comes out every year on the agronomy for supply companies like The Equity, and we’ve been in the top 25 for quite a few years, but this past year, we were 19th and that’s throughout the United States,” Whitt said. “We may not be as large as some cooperatives, but we are recognized in the industry as one of the top ag companies in the nation.”
With 450 full-time employees and around 200 seasonal employees at planting and harvest times, The Equity serves approximately 20,000 customers in its sales territory, which reaches just north of Champaign, into Springfield, to Mt. Vernon, and now near Terre Haute, Indiana.
The investors and customers are at the heart of the company, but Whitt said the employees have helped the business grow and expand over the past century.
“We’re very proud of our culture and our work ethic and our employees. Our employees help us stand out,” Whitt said.
Company CEO Bruce Vernon said having an employee -made brand promise of having the best products, latest technology and highest quality of service is an important aspect of the company.
“There’s a strong recognition by the board and the leadership that being around 100 years doesn’t guarantee 105. That’s why I think it’s so important to have the brand promise and that it was developed by the employees. They created that, and they live it every day,” Vernon said.
Vernon described The Equity as “one of the best kept secrets in Effingham,” adding that many people do not know the spectrum of agriculture that The Equity covers. Vernon said, simply put, The Equity provides “everything a farmer needs to raise his crops or his livestock, and then we also try to buy back what they produce.”
Being a one-stop shop for farmers means growing along with the technology, equipment and other advances in agriculture. Vernon said The Equity has an ever-expanding fleet of vehicles that includes pickup trucks, tractors, tender trucks, floaters and high clearance sprayers, anhydrous ammonia, semis, propane trucks, fuel trucks and feed trucks.
Most recently, The Equity purchased Pruemer Precision, an Equity LLC, which focuses on technology-driven farming equipment. Whitt said once purchased, the company was renamed Planters Precision, paying homage to an old name The Equity was once known by.
Whitt said The Equity found Planters Precision to be an excellent addition to the company because of its growing interest in providing the latest farming tech.
“It’s a new area for us because we’ve never done this type of equipment, but with technology really being a big focus in the tractors and all the applications it comes in, we really felt like this was a good fit for us,” Whitt said.
The Equity is also making strides in its feed and livestock divisions. In recent years, The Equity’s Effingham- based livestock feed mill was reaching its 220,000-ton capacity, prompting the company to establish new locations in Saint Rose and Horace with a feed mill capacity of 450,000.
The Equity also manages 300,000 head of hogs through its Swine Production Partnership program, and the livestock feed has branched out into specialty feeds for show animals, goats and more.
Though over the years the company expanded beyond Effingham, The Equity strives for a community presence in Effingham and its other cities and towns. Vice President of Feed and Livestock Darwin Wohltman said that in Effingham especially, agriculture is a big part of the community.
“We have a lot of ethical and hard-working people in this community that are the reason why the whole community is as strong as it is. It’s because of the ag community,” Wohltman said. “Everybody who lives in Effingham, in some shape or form, is involved in ag or are a generation removed from it.”
Employee Relations and Marketing Manager Robin Brown said The Equity achieves that community presence by being involved in several ag-related and nonag-related fundraisers and events throughout the year.
“We’re really involved with all the different local fairs, with Relay for Life, Blessings in a Backpack, 4-H and FFAs, things especially tied to ag or ag education,” Brown said.
“Our communities that we live in are really important to us. Not only do we want The Equity to thrive, but we want our communities to thrive as well.”
It’s the employees, customers, stockholders and leadership in the company that have pushed The Equity to the national level, Whitt said.
“I feel like with the quality of employees and customers that we have, we should be around another 100 years,” Whitt said.
