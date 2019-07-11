Growing up on a farm in Marion County, Jacob Hanks of Omega has learned plenty about hard work, drive and determination.
At home, he helps with hogs – and crops in the fields – in an area near Forbes State Park. Outside of that, he’s busy with a part-time job at Layer’s Inc. in Farina, which has about 1 million laying hens, where he’s worked for four years. The egg production and pullet facility raises day-old chicks to 15 weeks.
He works every weekend, every holiday and extra hours during the summer break from school at the egg farm, where a typical day starts with cleansing the facility. Other jobs involve anything from cleaning water lines to shoveling manure.
He’s applied what he’s learned at home and in his part-time job at Layer’s Inc. to excel in FFA and be ranked as one of the top five finalists in Illinois.
During the 91st annual Illinois State FFA Convention in June, the South Central High School student was named a State Star in Agricultural Placement Finalist.
“My project was a Poultry Production Placement book over my job at Layer’s Inc.,” said Hanks. “I kept an accurate record of all of my hours, pay and daily tasks throughout the four years I have been employed there.”
Hanks was selected as a Section 19 Star in Agricultural Placement when he went for the State Degree interview. He then proceeded to be selected as the District 4 Star in Agricultural Placement.
“This put me in the Top Five in the state in a category called ‘Stars Over Illinois,’ within the Star in Agricultural Placement division,” Hanks said.
A third-year teacher this fall at South Central High School, FFA adviser T.J. Bolin said he’s excited that in just a few years of teaching, one of his students has reached the State Star Placement level.
“I’m very blessed to have a star candidate in my first two years,” said Bolin. “It’s pretty awesome. It makes it even better that he wants to be an ag teacher.”
Bolin said to be considered for the highest state award, Hanks had to interview in March and then wait until June when the winners are named.
“The judges told me they were surprised how well I did on their questions,” said Hanks.
Bolin said Hanks delivers speeches well and is a proven leader in the chapter and high school.
“Most students being recognized at the state level are the best members and the most active members in FFA for their school,” said Bolin. “It’s a pretty big honor, but it’s also challenging.”
Qualifications to be considered at the state level include at least $1,500 in wages, a records book, leadership roles and two years of agriculture classes. Hanks credits Bolin and Bolin’s wife, Casey, for helping him achieve those goals.
“They have been a tremendous help in my journey, whether it be organizing practice interviews for me or just helping me organize my record book,” said Hanks. “They have gone above and beyond in every way imaginable to help me achieve the goals I have set for myself.”
He also credits his family, especially his parents, Curt and Cherity Hanks, and
grandparents “for always steering me onto the right track and always helping me out in any way necessary while I was working on my project.”
Recently graduated, the 17-year-old plans to attend Kaskaskia College in Centralia and later transfer to Southern Illinois University at Carbondale to pursue a career in ag education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.