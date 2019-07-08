One of the centerpieces of the Effingham County fairgrounds is the Society Horse Barn. It’s one of the oldest structures on the fairgrounds.
Before becoming the Society Horse Barn, the structure was left over from the Altamont Agricultural Fair held between 1906 and 1917, according to fair historian Kurt Becker. The building was first named Floral Hall before being named Varied Industries Building.
Becker said the barn was named Society Horse Barn for the inaugural Effingham County Fair in 1945, when there were three nights of horse shows for gaited horses in front of the grandstands.
The Society Horse Show was discontinued in 1950 because the shows were lengthy and concluded after midnight. However, the name Society Horse Barn remained with the building, according to Becker.
Dale Laue, vice president of the Effingham County Fair Association, said the barn was used for several things over the years.
“We’ve had bands play in it, wedding receptions and it was also used as a game room one year,” Laue said. “During the fair, the sheep go in there, pygmy goats, Boer goats and llamas.”
Laue said at one time the old barn was used to house race horses during the fair.
“Also the Farm Bureau had a petting zoo in here the last few days of the fair,” Laue said about a previous fair.
The barn was restored in 2015, costing $80,000. A special corner in the interior
of the barn bears the name of the companies, organizations and individuals who contributed toward the cost of the restoration project.
“We really appreciate the support from the community,” Laue said. “Without the support, we couldn’t have made this happen.”
At the time the barn was restored, Laue said the barn had seen better days and was becoming unsafe for use due to several structural problems that progressed with age.
“The walls you could just go up to and push on them,” Laue said. “Basically, this barn was setting on the ground.”
“A real strong wind could of blown it right off its footing,” Laue said. “We either had to tear it down or rebuild it.”
Laue said a new foundation was poured and some of the rotting oak posts holding up the structure were replaced with concrete. However, most of the interior wood is original.
A few of the other accomplishments of the restoration process included leveling the entire building to straighten roof lines, installing louvers in the upper portion of the building where there were windows, rewiring the building for lighting and electrical supply, and new roof, siding and doors.
Some of the original construction, dating back to the 1900s, remained.
“We left all of the original pin posts,” Laue said. “All of the rough-cut oak framing is held together by pins. It was pretty scientific for back in the 1900s.
“Those pins are stronger than nails,” Laue added. “You don’t see them built like this anymore.”
Laue said most of the old, old barns in this area were put together with pins.
The Society Horse Barn and former Floral Hall has a signature cupola on top of the barn with a special weather vain featuring a race horse
“We put a lot of extra effort in keeping it original,” Laue said, adding all of the work and effort that went into saving the barn was well worth it.
“It is a magnificent building and its location is perfect,” Laue said. “With its location, it is the showplace for our fair,”
“We are really proud of how it turned out,” he said.
