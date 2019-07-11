Fighting to keep the American farmer competitive on the global soybean market, the U.S. Soybean Export Council works with the High Yield Plus Quality (HY+Q) program created by the Illinois Soybean Association in hopes of establishing a soybean quality standard that compares to other soybean-producing countries.
Acting on behalf of the United States Soybean Export Council, the University of Minnesota has been conducting a U.S. Soybean Quality Survey by reaching out to soybean producers to evaluate soybean crops.
An area farm family got involved with the survey five years ago and participates in the program by sending samples of their soybeans to the University of Minnesota for evaluation.
Lloyd Dasenbrock retired two years ago from farming 300 acres of land that has been in his family for over 150 years. It’s located southeast of Sigel. Before retiring, he became involved in the University of Minnesota survey. His two sons, Matt and Rick Dasenbrock, now run the farming operation.
Being a small farming operation of 300 acres, the brothers both have full-time jobs outside of their farming responsibilities. Matt Dasenbrock works for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Natural Resource Conservation Service in Charleston. Rick Dasenbrock is employed by Servpro of Effingham.
Matt Dasenbrock picked up where his father left off, sending samples to the University of Minnesota. The samples sent to the university examine the inter-relationship between end-user value and overall soybean quality.
The Dasenbrock family works with family-owned Kitchen Seed Company Inc. of Arthur planting two varieties of their seed – CRR4025 and CRR3925.
“We really like them,” Lloyd Dasenbrock said about Kitchen Seed Company. “They really work out well for us.”
Lloyd Dasenbrock was recognized for producing a high-yield soybean product with high-feed value in 2017 by the High Yield PLUS Quality (HY+Q) program.
“We got involved with it because we help raise seed beans for Kitchen Seed Company,” Matt Dasenbrock said. “And they use them for food plots for wildlife as one of their mixtures.”
“And also it is a bean any individual can buy,” Dasenbrock said. “It just has qualities wildlife food plot guys really like.”
Lloyd Dasenbrock said hunters may plant three or four acres for deer hunting.
“That’s kind of what the main purpose of it is,” Lloyd Dasenbrock added. “It’s just a regular bean. There isn’t anything special in the long run.”
“The leaves hold its bean so wildlife can eat it later,” Lloyd Dasenbrock said.
Matt Dasenbrock said five years ago an ad in a newspaper placed by the University of Minnesota asking people to submit their soybean samples originally piqued their interest.
From that point, the Dasenbrocks started sending 20-30 ounce soybean samples to the University of Minnesota for examination.
“We have been sending samples ever since,” Lloyd Dasenbrock said. “They actually go by the amino acids for the quality value.”
The survey examines five amino acids (lysine, cysteine, methionine, threonine and tryptophan) out of 18 amino acids most commonly measured to determine an estimate of the quality of the protein.
“The thought is the end consumer is not so much worried about volume of bean as they need a high quality of bean to satisfy their needs either for a food product, feed product, a high protein, or high oil value if they are trying to make a biofuel product out of it, “ Matt Dasenbrock said.
“The focus is on the feed value for this study from the University of Minnesota,” Dasenbrock said. “They are testing the amino acids, the oil and protein content.”
In 2017, the results from their Kitchen Seed Company CRR4025 variety came back with values of 35.8 protein, 19.7 oil and the sum of the five amino acids were 15.1. Their survey beat the 2017 U.S. average with figures of 34.1 protein, 19.1 oil and sum of five amino acids 15.1 was average with the rest of the U.S. The same figures compared to the Eastern Corn Belt states of Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, which were protein, 34.0, and oil, 19.0, while breaking even on their sum of five amino acids at 15.1.
The Dasenbrock numbers were higher in 2018 as well, with Kitchen Seed Company CRR4025 variety resulting in 34.9 protein, 19.0 oil and sum of five amino acids at 15.4. The 2018 U.S. Average figures were 34.3 protein, 18.9 oil and sum of five amino acids 15.4 as compared to the Eastern Corn Belt states figures of 34.3 protein, 19.0 oil and sum of five amino acids at 15.3.
In 2018, the Kitchen Seed Company CRR3925 seed variety sample results for the Dasenbrocks were higher in protein and oil than the U.S. and Eastern Corn Belt averages as well.
As of today, the higher quality figures found in the samples do not make U.S. soybean crops more valuable. There are more research studies on the horizon.
“The U.S. Soybean Export Council wants the U.S. to have the best bean,” Matt Dasenbrock said. “The U.S. can produce the sheer volume and that’s not the issue. It’s the high quality. That should improve prices for the farmers in the future.”
“We want to produce a better quality bean and get a better price for it,” Lloyd Dasenbrock added.
This year the Dasenbrock family is taking on a new and additional soybean research request. Matt Dasenbrock said since Kitchen Seed Company CRR4025 variety of their beans returned with such a high feed value they were asked to submit a 25-bushel soybean sample. He said they were asked to send the larger sample to Texas A&M University.
“They are going to ground it down to meal and remove the oil,” Matt Dasenbrock said. “And then they are going to send it to multiple universities to study.”
Dasenbrock said as of now most of the research has been done by computer and with the new feed value study, researchers will be able to determine if their computer numbers match reality.
“If you’re looking at feeding a 150-pound hog and you can feed it less feed to get that (150 pounds), it’s more profit in the livestock producer’s hand,” Dasenbrock said. Dasenbrock said right now educating the public about the High-Yield Plus Quality program is important.
To learn more about the HY+Q program, visit soyvalue.com
