No-till a farming tradition

The Kevin Flach family of Montrose was chosen as the 2018 Conservation Farm Family of the Year by the Effingham County Soil & Water Conservation District.
The award has been given out for many years, according to Denise Willenborg, administrative coordinator for the district. The award recognizes outstanding efforts in using sound conservation farming practices to preserve natural resources.
Kevin Flach, 55, has been farming since 1986, when he took over his father Tim’s farm. He’s sold Pioneer seeds since 1988.
Almost all the farm is continuous no-till, with a rotation of corn and soybeans.
Kevin’s father started the no-tilling method before Kevin took over the farm. One field has not been tilled for over 40 years.
“No till” means that you don’t work the ground – you just plant, according to Kevin Flach.
Some of the benefits of notill farming is that it keeps the soil from eroding, keeps more nutrients in the soil and it’s more cost effective.
One drawback of no-till farming is that it is harder to manage, due to weeds and bugs.
Flach admits that this year no-till has been a challenge. With all the rain, he has had to replant because slugs have eaten some of the beans.
In addition to farming notill, he has installed quail buffers, a pollinator habitat, and filter strips through the Conservation Reserve Program to protect the soil and provide habitat for wildlife and endangered pollinators. A quail buffer is a piece of land that’’s set aside for wildlife and is sewn with wildflowers and native grasses. The pollinator habitat includes wildflowers for bees, butterflies and other insects. Filter strips – grasses planted near streams – help prevent erosion.
Winners of the Effingham County Soil & Water Conservation District award over the last 10 years:
2007 – Kenneth Brummer
2008 – Triple P Farms – Wayne, Randy and Kevin Probst
2009 – Burrow View Farms
2010 – Darin Niemerg – Harvester Acres
2011 – Dale Laue
2012 – None selected
2013 – Steve Robinson
2014 – Holste Brothers – Darin & David
2015 – Roy Bailey
2016 – K & F Farms – Stan Kuhns
2017 – Devin Aherin
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.