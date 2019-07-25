From sun up to sun down, Mason resident Emily Westfall rides, trains and works her barrel racing horses. In between time, she works in a veterinary office.
The 26-year-old would not have it any other way. Westfall said competing in rodeos, though expensive, is a year-round hobby for her and her boyfriend, Trent Heuerman
"It's an expensive hobby, but what else would we do?" Westfall said.
Westfall and Heuerman race horses in rodeos within a six-hour driving distance from their Mason home. They participate in the rodeo at the Effingham County Fair every summer.
The Effingham County Fair rodeo is one of her only chances during the year to barrel race in front of her family.
"If my parents are going to come to a rodeo, it would be that one," Westfall said. "They don't come to a lot of them, so if I can compete in front of my parents, I want to try to do it. My parents aren't huge into rodeo, but they support me."
Westfall's love for barrel racing started when she was young and rode trail horses owned by her aunt and uncle. As a sophomore in college, Westfall purchased her first barrel racing horse after years of taking English horseback riding lessons.
Westfall entered into the rodeo competition world at age 19 with the International Professional Rodeo Association and has ridden in the Effingham County Fair rodeo since 2012. Westfall's barrel racing horse, Clark, has been with her since the beginning.
Clark is named after Superman's secret identity, Clark Kent, and several other of Westfall's horses are named after superheroes like Barry Allen, or the Flash, and Storm from X-Men.
Westfall described her horse's personality as "crazy" at times and said Clark can be a little stubborn and dramatic.
"I bought Clark as a 4-year-old, and he wasn't completely trained, so I finished him. He has been one of the hardest horses I've ever trained in my life. Any bad habit you could have had, he had it," Westfall said.
During her time training the horse, Westfall said Clark has ran her into fences, taken off without her, ran her over, broke her pelvis and kicked her head. Westfall said now that Clark is 10 years old, he has calmed down and become an excellent barrel racing horse.
Westfall's most recent accomplishment in barrel racing was at the annual Buckin' For Wishes rodeo in June at the Effingham County Fairgrounds. Westfall and Clark placed second, only missing the top spot by .04 of a second.
At the Effingham County Fair rodeo, Westfall has placed as high as third and said she looks to have a good run this year.
"My goal every time is usually to have a clean pattern and make it better than my last run," Westfall said. "Competing-wise, my favorite thing about barrel racing is that it's not a competition between you and someone else or you and another horse. It's you and your horse on the pattern against a clock."
In addition to winning various rodeos across the Midwest, Westfall said one of her biggest accomplishments on the rodeo circuit was being named Miss Illinois Rodeo in 2017. As Miss Illinois Rodeo, Westfall said she traveled all over the United States from Las Vegas for rodeos to Cheyenne, Wyoming, where she rode her horse around the arena to kick off the rodeo.
Westfall said she is proud of one rodeo performance in particular. At the 2018 rodeo in Hillsboro, Missouri, Westfall was one of the only competitors to clear the course without knocking a barrel over.
"We were at an IPRA rodeo, and everybody had knocked (a barrel). Then I was up, and I was clean on my first barrel, and the crowd cheered," Westfall said. "Everybody was hitting second, and I was clean on my second barrel, and you could just hear the crowd. I was clean on third, and I mean, it was really cool."
Westfall said she is looking forward to also having a clean run at this year's Effingham County Fair. She added she is already looking beyond the fair at goals she plans to obtain.
Westfall said she would like to see herself on the international and a greater regional circuit.
"My goals are to make it to the IFR (International Finals Rodeo) and make it to the Great Lakes Circuit Finals," Westfall said.
