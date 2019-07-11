As technology advances in most areas of life today, farming has not been excluded from keeping up with the changes.
From the development of autonomous farm equipment that is being tested as self-driving tractors in this country, to ongoing use of drones to collect information on a field, and now high-speed planters have emerged.
High-speed planting was developed around 2015 and is being tested at Lake Land College on its 175-acre farm, as well as being discussed in the classrooms.
“We try to verify things,” said Mark Niemerg, agronomist and farm manager. “We talk about things like this in the classroom about my experiences and show the students what is going on in these areas.”
Niemerg said the college has been testing high-speed planting on its farm for the past two years.
“We know the spacing is good, but overall (for our farm) it is too soon to tell how well it works,” said Niemerg.
An article about Precision Planting technology in Successful Farming magazine, published Feb. 19, 2019, reported that retrofitting an existing planter is most often financially the best way to get a high-speed planter today.
For the college and its John Deere Technology Program, one of the biggest changes has been converting planters to high speed, which at best could double the speed from a traditional planter.
Woody Reinhart, ag power technology instructor at Lake Land College, said the college worked with precision planting to put an attachment on the school’s equipment.
Testing and prototyping along the way has been a way to effectively make this technology work for today’s farmers.
“The real trick in the technology is to be able to meter the seed in the soil,” said
Reinhart. “They’ve had to come up with different seed meters and methods to transfer the seed from the meter to the soil at a higher speed, and still maintain that seed spacing in the ground. That’s the key when it comes to high-speed planting.”
Reinhart said high-speed planting was developed for those constantly facing time factors. It allows farmers to get their planting done more quickly, get the product in and save money in the end.
“Cost analysis for farmers to make a profit has driven a lot of the technology,” said Reinhart. “Big farmers can use technology and help reduce some of their input costs and collect data at the same time.”
Considering rainy seasons, getting the seeds in the ground with the little time that’s available means finding a way to speed up the process overall, said Russell
Neu, John Deere Technology instructor at Lake Land College.
“Since we are driving faster, the field has to be smoother, otherwise there are a lot of extra vibrations,” said Neu.
“The tillage practices have to be in line with the planting to allow for that as well.” Niemerg agreed. If the conditions aren’t right for faster planting, the outcome likely won’t be as good.
“If not, it affects the seeding depth, because if it is a rough ride the planter may want to bounce a little bit,” said Niemerg. “We have to have a good seed bed when using high-speed planting and driving at those kinds of speeds. It all goes hand in hand.”
Neu said there are a few different components that are used to allow for high-speed planting. Previously, planting speed was about 5 mph, give or take.
“With these components, we can double that,” said Neu. “Some will be a little faster, some a little slower.”
According to Ag Web, Powered by Farm Journal, it is possible to double the speed with accuracy planting, but there are things to consider.
The article published Oct. 8, 2018, titled, “High-Speed Planting Keeps Promise,” reported on two seasons of testing high-speed planting on Farm Journal Test Plots Program.
“But with high-speed planting, it’s more important than ever to achieve good downforce pressure and maintain full ground contact,” said Ken Ferrie, Farm Journal Field Agronomist.
“When too little downforce is used, farmers usually plant seed too shallow. That often results in one of two common problems,” said Matt Duesterhaus, who helps with the Farm Journal Test Plots.
“Shallow-planted seeds in dry soils might not imbibe water and will germinate later, resulting in plants with small ears or barren plants. Or, shallow-planted seeds in soils with adequate moisture might emerge sooner, but can develop as rootless corn.”
To accommodate the higher speeds and maintain planting depth in the multiple soil types on the Lake Land College campus farm, the planter was equipped with an automated hydraulic downforce system.
Data was collected from multiple collaborated experiments, but yield data was also flawed, according to Reinhart. Interestingly, he said many unexpected results were visual with the data. The ag department is currently looking to add some software to be able to utilize the data more and use it in the classroom.
Reinhart said while the high-speed planter is used for both corn and soybeans, it benefits planting corn the most. The seed metering component can be adapted to many different crops, he added.
Two years of field trials have also reinforced that success with high-speed planting requires good seedbed preparation before the planter ever rolls into the field, according to the Farm Journal report.
“In areas of a field that are too rough or have had different types of tillage, you might simply have to slow down,”
Duesterhaus said. “Just because you have a highspeed planter doesn’t mean you have to push the speed limit all the time.”
This spring, since there has been a limited amount of time to plant because of the wet weather, having this technology could make a difference in yields in the end.
“There’s just been a few limited windows of time for planting,” said Neu. “There are going to be fields that just don’t get planted and it’s going to be because of the limited time. There is a cut-off date for corn and soybeans and we’re beyond that date now.”
Using high-speed planting can carry a risk. Adding a high-speed planter to existing equipment brings other factors into consideration. Farmers could start seeing new problems in the field, said Reinhart.
“It puts a toll on the planter as far as reliability and durability goes,” said Neu. “Because any downtime will cost that much more.”
Back at the Lake Land College farm, studying and testing high-speed planting is ongoing.
“When we have suggestions made like you can drive twice as fast, then I take that to the classroom and see if you really can drive twice as fast,” said Niemerg. “We look at plant spacing, planting depth and see what problems it brings. I try to find holes in every suggestion. It doesn’t mean you can’t do it, we just want to make sure you know what you are doing when you do do it.”
Niemerg wants his students to know that faster planting might not be best, even if it is possible.
“You can drive 100 mph in your car, too, but should you?” he said.
