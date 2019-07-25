When it comes to 4-H, Future Farmers of America and the Effingham County Fair, Mason resident Emma Kuhns has done it all.
Since her first year as a 4-H member, Kuhns said she has been hooked on the fair and the two agriculture programs.
"My experience with the Effingham County Fair started when I was an 8-year-old 4-H member," the Altamont Community High School senior said. "I have three older siblings who were also involved in 4-H very heavily. We live on a hog farm, so they showed hogs at our fair and kind of were involved in some of the groups there and did activities with that."
In her freshman year of high school, Kuhns stepped up to a leadership role in 4-H after Effingham County Fair Board member Michelle Loy asked her to take part in the Effingham County 4-H Youth Ambassadors program.
Kuhns admitted that she wasn't so sure about her newfound leadership role at first.
"I was kind of hesitant because I didn't know exactly how involved I wanted to be with it. I was also really involved in sports at the time, and I was like, 'OK why not?'" Kuhns said. "I got involved with that and ended up really enjoying what we did with attending county board meetings, going to do community service, things like that. It gave me an opportunity to talk to people, which I loved."
Being a 4-H Youth Ambassador also got Kuhns more involved with the county fair. Last year Kuhns became a member of the fair association, an opportunity Kuhns said she couldn't pass up.
As a fair association and 4-H member, Kuhns said she has become a role model of sorts for young 4-H members and fairgoers. She said helping youngsters find their passion in agriculture, at the fair and in 4-H has became a goal for her since stepping into those leadership roles.
"I think that I've tried really hard in my career to make sure that if somebody needed someone to either help them with their project or communicate or just with any skill that they might need, that I've been open enough that I connect with them as a person, not just a leader. That's been my huge goal," Kuhns said.
"They (kids) look up to fair board members, the fair association (and) especially older 4-Hers, so that gave me a big realization of what I'm doing matters. Kids watch me."
Kuhns has also taken her leadership skills to Future Farmers of America. Just this year, she was elected as the FFA Section 20 president.
Kuhns ' involvement with the inner workings of the Effingham County Fair has already begun as she's served as an announcer for 4-H shows, auctions and tractor pulls.
"I'm excited to step into that...adviser role and do things like announcing and organizing and kind of help with all of what goes into the fair and not just be a participant anymore. Announcing is my big thing that I love to do, but also just how much care and thought goes into each of the events, whether that's in the grandstand or in the barns." Kuhns said. "I'm really excited to be involved with that. I would love to be on the fair board eventually."
With 1 1/2 years left as a 4-H member, Kuhns is still showing at the fair. In the past, Kuhns has shown beef cattle and swine, but this year she is doing her first general project on soil and water conservation.
Kuhns said throughout her years in 4-H and FFA, she wasn't sure what she wanted to do with her life until now. Being in these leadership roles has prompted Kuhns to seek out a future degree in agricultural economics with a focus on governmental affairs and international trade and a law degree to be able to advocate for agriculture as a whole, including the county fair system.
Kuhns said she has one piece of advice for anyone who wants to step into her shoes as a fair association member, 4-H leader or FFA member -- get involved.
"If kids aren't necessarily interested in the general projects in 4-H side of things, they can always find a home with the fair in the grandstands or working at a food stand or whatever. There's tons of opportunities for students, as well as adults if they want to be involved," Kuhns said.
