Farmland owners give back to their communities

The Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation has a program called the “Fields of Opportunity” that allows those who own farmland to give back to their community.
Through the program, the Community Foundation receives gifts of farmland and maintains ownership indefinitely. Retaining local ownership of farmland means wealth generated stays with local tenants, circulating throughout the community.
The McDaniel Family Fund, established by Jerry and Jim McDaniel, donated 34 acres of farmland to the Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation to support programs and projects in Jasper County.
The first $20,000 will be donated to the Friends of the Trails Fund to support the Newton Eagle Trail System. According to Newton Mayor Mark Bolander, they received grant money many years ago to map out the trails for Newton and Jasper County.
The Friends of the Trails is a fund of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation and was organized to help implement the Newton Eagle Trail System, a system of multi-use trails connecting downtown Newton to popular recreational opportunities like Sam Parr State Park,
Peterson Park, the Aquatic Center and the Embarras River.
The gift will specifically support the construction of the River Walk Trail along the Embarras River. The River Walk Trail is the fourth phase of the Newton Eagle Trail System and will include a safe, ADA-compliant route for motorized travel (pedestrian, bicycle, wheelchair, in-line skating etc.) between the historic Embarras River bridge/current Eagle Trail and Peterson Park.
When the Friends of the Trails pledge is complete, the McDaniel Family Fund will donate $1,000 annually to the Jasper County CEO Fund in perpetuity. Any remaining funds for that year will be donated to the Jasper County Community Endowment to be used for current and future grants.
According to Jerry McDaniel, many people have an emotional attachment to family farmland, even if they no longer farm it. He said that when he and his brother, Jim, were asked if they were selling their farmland, they always said “no” because of their emotional attachment to the land.
Fields of Opportunity” also allows donors the ability to name the tenant farmers. The McDaniel brothers chose Fred Huddleston to farm their family’s ground to honor an agreement made between the McDaniel and Huddleston families decades ago, McDaniel said.
“Many times the people that farm the land and the owner have a relationship and they don’t want to give that up,” he said.
McDaniel said that it only took a minute for him and his brother to make the decision to donate their farmland to the Southeastern Illinois
Community Foundation. According to Amanda Lessley, President/CEO of Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, the McDaniel Family Fund is one of three farms that the organization has participating in “Fields Of Opportunity.” In total there are 2,041 acres under their administration.
The three donor farms are the McDaniel Family Fund, the Ray, Mary and Tim Niebrugge Farm and the Harry L. and John L. Smysor Farm.
The Niebrugge farm supports scholarships for Effingham County High School graduates and the Smysor farm support scholarships for Windsor graduate
