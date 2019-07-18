Farina native makes his mark at Purdue University

A Farina native has been making his mark at Purdue University in the Agricultural and Biological Engineering department. Bernie Engel is the new associate dean of research and graduate education for the College of Agriculture at the West Lafayette, Indiana, university.
Engel grew up in Farina, the son of Wendell and Kathleen Engel, and has three younger brothers. He was raised on a 1,200-acre farm in Illinois that his parents continue to operate. He and his wife purchased a small farm 20 years ago in Attica, Indiana, that produces hay, corn, soybeans and livestock.
He attended the former LaGrove schools in Farina, and after graduation attended the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign, where he earned his Bachelor of Science and Master of Science in agricultural engineering. He graduated from Purdue University with his doctoral degree in agricultural engineering.
He joined the faculty at Purdue in 1988 and was appointed department head of agricultural and biological engineering in 2005.
He was a NASA Summer Faculty Fellow and, during a six-month sabbatical, served as a research engineer at NASA Kennedy Space Center and the U.S. Army Construction Engineering Research Laboratory. During that time, he worked on computer software tools to manage environmental and water issues near Kennedy Space Center and other projects.
As an associate dean, he oversees research in the College of Agriculture, the graduate program in the College of Agriculture and facilities. Engel’s research area is soil and water engineering. He is a leading global expert on development and application of hydrologic/water quality models and environmental decision support systems used to address agricultural, rural, urban and mixed landuse watersheds and a range of constituencies including nutrients, pesticides and soil erosion.
“We have many water and water pollutant problems,” Engel said. “Agriculture is a part of this.”
Engel led the planning efforts for renovation and construction of a new $80 million Agricultural and Biological Engineering building that will be completed in December 2020. He said the building will include modern research laboratories and four different maker spaces where students can use equipment and lab materials for their senior lab projects.
According to Karen Plaut, the Glenn W. Sample Dean of Agriculture, Engel is a world-renowned researcher and highly successful department head. Engel has won a number of awards and will be receiving a high-level research award from the American Society of Agricultural and Biological Engineers.
When asked why he went into agriculture, Engel said he grew up working on the family farm and was also heavily involved in FFA and enjoyed it.
“I was around agriculture growing up and saw its importance,” he said. “Today agriculture has many challenges to meet the needs of a growing population and services it provides beyond food.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.