Two years ago, Neil Henna’s best friend was diagnosed with cancer.
Henna, of Farina, went to California with him on a job. Someone brought his friend items that contained cannabidiol oil – CBD oil – to help him deal with symptoms of the cancer. It’s made from hemp.
The cancer claimed Henna’s friend the following October.
But after seeing the benefits that CBD had for his friend, Henna has started a CBD business in Farina, recently planting hemp on a half-acre test plot that will help him learn how to farm. Next year he plans to expand to 20 acres. He purchased seeds from a Colorado supplier.
The Illinois Department of Agriculture began accepting applications for licenses to grow hemp earlier this year. By June 10, the state had issued licenses to 474 growers covering just over 12,103 acres. Henna is among the three licenses granted in Fayette County. Clay County has four licenses, and there’s one in Shelby County. None have been issued yet in Effingham, Cumberland or Jasper counties.
The website healthline.com describes CBD as, “a popular natural remedy used for many common ailments. … it is one of the 104 chemical compounds known as cannabinoids found in the cannabis or marijuana plant.
“Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) is the main psychoactive cannabinoid found in cannabis, and causes the sensation of getting ‘high’ that’s often associated with marijuana,” according to the website. “However, unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive.
“This quality makes CBD an appealing option for those who are looking for relief from pain and other symptoms without the mind-altering effects of marijuana or certain pharmaceutical drugs.
“CBD oil is made by extracting CBD from the cannabis plant, then diluting it with a carrier oil like coconut or hemp seed oil.”
The difference between CBD hemp and industrial hemp is that industrial hemp can be planted like wheat, while CBD hemp flowers.
Henna said that CBD hemp plants have to be planted farther apart. He said it’s more work, but better money. This year’s crop was planted by hand, but Henna said that he is looking into machinery to help with the process.
“Each plant should produce a pound of flower if it’s a good crop,” he said. “There are 3-5 grams of oil per flower.”
The plants grow for two months before they flower, and the f lower grows for another two months before it can be harvested.
The crop also has to be organic, which means that no chemicals can be used. Henna’s plot is surrounded by an electric fence to keep the deer out.
Henna has used CBD products on himself and also one of his dogs. He gives the dog a dropper full of CBD in his food and has noticed that the dog, even though it’s older, is able to move around better.
Some of the products that Henna has access to include tinctures, soft gels, salves, gummies, dog treats and bath bombs.
He noted that none of these products have tetrahydocannabinol (THC) in them. In order to be legal, CBD products must contain less than 0.3% or no THC, which is the chemical that causes a “high” feeling with marijuana. CBD is a compound found in cannabis plants, along with other cannabanoids
Henna said it is estimated that CBD could be a $20 billion market in the next five years.
“I’m a true believer in it,” Henna said. “Not just because I’m selling it, but because it’s worked for me.”
