For the Macklin siblings, 4-H is a family affair, especially when it comes to the Effingham County Fair.
Jayden, 16, Ellie, 12, and Evie, 10, each hone their skills learned from 4-H and put a lot of effort into the culminating event through animal shows and project exhibits. Youngest sibling, 5-year-old Joel, isn't quite old enough to join in the 4-H endeavors, but he said he is eager to join when he's old enough.
The Macklin siblings have tried just about every project offered in 4-H. Jayden has taken to woodworking, and his most recent creation is a handcrafted checkerboard complete with wooden checker pieces.
Ellie crafted a paper mache rabbit and painted it brown in an ode to one of her show rabbits. Younger sister Evie painted a curious giraffe on canvas, a first for her as she is just two years out from the Cloverbud program.
In addition to the projects, the Macklins also show rabbits and chickens. Showing rabbits and chickens is a tradition that has been passed down by their mother, Emily Macklin. She showed those same animals in her time as a 4-H member.
"I was in 4-H when I was a kid, and I thought they would enjoy it," Emily said.
Ellie said she definitely enjoys being in 4-H.
"We learn a lot like cooking, sewing, woodworking; it's just a lot to offer," Ellie said of 4-H. "You learn a lot, so if I wasn't in 4-H, I probably wouldn't know how to sew, and I wouldn't know anything about electricity or woodworking."
All of the handiwork the Macklin siblings have put into their 4-H projects has translated to winnings at the Effingham County Fair. In her first year as a full-fledged 4-H member, Evie earned a ribbon for her clay project entered at the fair.
Both Jayden and Ellie have earned numerous ribbons for their projects, and just last year, Ellie earned the showmanship award in the rabbit show. The siblings show Lop Eared, New Zealand and Lionhead rabbits. The siblings have also won ribbons, banners and trophies for their chickens.
Though 4-H is at the center of the Macklins' time every year at the fair, the siblings said they each enjoy many aspects of the fair. Ellie was quick to cite the fair food, especially the pork burgers, as her favorite part of the fair, adding riding the amusement rides with friends is always a thrill.
Jayden agreed with his sister that food is the highlight of the fair, and Evie and Joel said seeing their friends was the best part. The family also camps out on the fairgrounds all week long. Emily said camping out gives her children the opportunity to see friends from all over the county.
Ellie summed up 4-H and the Effingham County Fair in just a few words.
"It's just a lot of fun," Ellie said.
