Over the years, many young women have earned the title of Miss Effingham County Fair.
According to Effingham County Fair historian Kurt Becker, the queen pageant started in 1958 and ended in 1971. The pageant was revived in 1978 and continues today.
The first pageant was held with Judith Cutts taking home the crown. It was discontinued after Sue (Osseck) Spitz was crowned queen in 1971. She reigned as Miss Effingham County Fair from 1971 until she crowned Julie (Gnus) Tappendorf in 1978. Spitz said from what she understood, the gap between 1971 and 1978 was because no one wanted to take on the responsibility of directing the pageant.
So far, 55 women have been crowned Miss Effingham County Fair, and five went on to be crowned Miss Illinois County Fair. Four Effingham County queens finished in the top 12 and two in the top 15.
According to Effingham County Fair Queen Pageant Director Christin Hartke, two sisters, Julie (Niemerg) Pownall and Kelly (Niemerg) Weingardt , were both crowned Miss Illinois County Fair and their names are in the history books as the only sisters to be crowned on the state level.
Hartke said Effingham County is second in the state for having the most state queens. Sangamon County has had six state queens and Effingham County has had five.
The Effingham Daily News caught up with some of the past fair queens, who shared their pageant experiences.
Sue (Osseck) Spitz
When Spitz was growing up, she worked for her dad, who at the time owned the Dairy Bar in Altamont. Spitz came from a family of seven siblings, who all helped her parents, Tom and Jenny Osseck, run the family business.
Spitz said she was a shy girl before she entered the queen pageant and her dad told her she was going to be a queen candidate because he was going to sponsor her.
“I didn’t have a choice. It was a requirement,” Spitz said. “He wanted advertisement for the Dairy Bar because back then we had sponsors.”
“I don’t think I had your typical beauty queen attitude,” Spitz said. “I really
didn’t have a lot of confidence.”
Spitz thought her lack of confidence and insecurity would eliminate her chances of becoming fair queen. Spitz said she doesn’t remember too much from the pageant.
“I was so nervous,“ she said. “And I certainly didn’t think I was going to win,”
Spitz said when they called her name as queen, she froze.
“I didn’t think I heard my name,” Spitz said. “I thought there was no way. Then somebody nudged me and said, ‘That’s you!’
“And I remember walking out there and I was just in a fog,” Spitz said. “I was truly shocked.”
Spitz said the experience she gained, even though her dad made her enter the pageant, changed her life. Today she is owner of 24-Hour Gym locations in Charleston, Mattoon and in the Lincolnland Building adjacent to the Village Square Mall in Effingham.
“It was really good for me, because it took this shy girl who had no self confidence and it forced me to come out of my shell,” Spitz said.
“Because you had to go to other fairs, and you had to talk, and you had to be sociable.” “It really made me a better, social person,” Spitz added.
After graduating from Altamont High School, Spitz went to Patricia Stephens Career College in St. Louis to study fashion design and interior decorating. She didn’t like city life that much and moved back to the area after completing her coursework.
Her first job out of college was in clothing design at a company in Neoga, where she designed Dairy Queen uniforms. She said she had a licensed day care for 30 years and characters for hire business, utilizing her design skills from school to create character costumes before getting in the 24-Hour Gym business.
Carol DeeAnn (Moore) Bauguss
Effingham County 1979 Fair Queen Carol DeeAnn (Moore) Bauguss grew up in St. Louis and moved to the Beecher City area when her father transferred there through his employer, Yellow Freight. Bauguss said a lot of the Yellow Freight drivers were moving out of the city to a safer environment to raise their families.
“I moved here two summers before I entered in the Effingham County Fair,” said Bauguss. “Up until I moved here, I had never heard of a county fair.”
Bauguss entered the pageant the summer before her senior year at Beecher City High School.
Bauguss was working as a waitress when her co-workers told her about the Miss Effingham County Fair pageant and encouraged her to enter.
“Everyone said I should go out for the county fair queen pageant,” Bauguss said. “I said what the heck, I’ll go out for it.”
“So, I did it for fun,” Bauguss said. “And that year was like this year, it rained all summer long.”
Bauguss said she and 17 other queen hopefuls practiced at the fairgrounds, where they marked on the stage where they were to stand. She said on the day of the pageant the fairgrounds got a large amount of rain and the decision was made to move the pageant to Altamont High School gym.
“That put us all in a tizzy because we hadn’t practiced at the high school,” Bauguss said. “They had Xs on the stage to tell you where to walk and tell you where to stand. Then all of a sudden we didn’t have that.”
Bauguss said the change in location threw everyone in the pageant off. The gym was packed with spectators and the contestants had to walk out in the crowd. There was a bathing suit competition and every girl had to make a speech they prepared ahead of time.
According to Bauguss, something interesting happened when it was time for the queen contestants to come out to give their speeches.
“The first girl came out and introduced herself and just froze and couldn’t remember what to say,” Bauguss said. “As it turned out, everyone who came out before me froze and couldn’t make their speech.”
“I thought gosh, I can’t forget my speech,” Bauguss said. “I will always remember my speech was on people asking me what do I like better -- living in the city or living in the country and the pros and cons of both.”
Bauguss said she gave her speech and kind of hesitated for a few seconds at the end leading the audience to believe she had forgotten the rest of her speech like the other contestants had earlier.
“I ended my speech with, of course, I like living in the country,” Bauguss said. “And then everyone just clapped and stood up.”
“I was the first one to finish my speech,” Bauguss added.
Bauguss said one of her most memorable experiences came after she was crowned and had to walk into the audience.
“I walked down into the audience and I can remember my parents had almost a front row seat,” Bauguss said. “And I think just seeing my mom and dad was the best part of it.”
Bauguss said being a queen then was a little different than today. She said they were required to wear a blue and white robe and carried a scepter. Also, she noted she had to go to the state fair contest on her own with no help or coaching from a pageant director.
Today Bauguss is an Advertising Account Executive for the Effingham Daily News in Effingham.
Christin Hartke
Current Effingham County Fair Pageant Director Christin Hartke was Effingham County Fair queen in 2010.
Hartke was attending her senior year in college at Eastern Illinois University in Charleston and student teaching in Effingham County at the time she ran for fair queen.
Hartke’s best friend in high school had a sister who was Miss Effingham County Fair and became queen at the state level.
“Just being around all of that when I was younger is what sparked my interest in it,” Hartke said.
After Hartke became fair queen, she went on to be one of the top 12 finalists at the Miss Illinois County Fair pageant in January of 2011.
“I got to travel across the state during that time and we have an amazing county fair,” Hartke said. “In Effingham County, we have an amazing fair board that works diligently to put on the best fair they can.”
“Agriculture is so important to this community,” Hartke said. “And as county queen, that is the big thing you advocate for at county fairs.”
Hartke later served as assistant Effingham County Fair pageant director from 2012 to 2015 and became pageant director in 2015. Hartke also is a teacher and track coach at Effingham Junior High School and owns A Queen’s Dream Pageant and Prom Wear, which she opened five years ago on Jefferson Avenue in Effingham. She has outfitted 31 county queens competing at the state level.
Hartke enjoys her job as Effingham County Fair pageant director.
“For me, it’s a lot of work,” Hartke said. “I always tell people I was a contestant, which is a lot of work. I was queen, which was more work. But now as director, it’s the most work I could have encountered and it has made me more appreciative of our fair board who go above and beyond what I do.”
“I feel it is a privilege to be able to still be involved, and give this opportunity to young girls so that way they can grow themselves,” she said.
Along with Miss Effingham County Fair queen responsibilities, Hartke supervises the Junior Miss Effingham County Fair contestants. The Junior Miss pageant started in 2002.
“I personally love directing that one,” Hartke said of the Junior Miss pageant. “It’s really neat to see girls become friends at that age.”
“I see girls change so much from that first practice to getting up on stage and having the courage to speak in front of a very large crowd,” Hartke said. “It’s a difficult thing for many adults to do let alone these girls who are 12 and 13 that get up there and do very well.”
“It is only my hope that my queens invest in their communities,” Hartke added.
