Moving with the times of technology in the world of farming, The Equity in Effingham started an online ordering and purchasing option for growers called CommoditAg.
The Equity’s online business aspect is comprised of innovative, powerhouse ag retailers. It began three years ago and continues to see growth across the Midwest and beyond, said Ryan Wermert, chief marketing officer for CommoditAg in Effingham.
CommoditAg is located at 1203 Niccum Ave., Effingham. The employees work out of 100,000 square feet of space, mostly warehouse.
With 100 years experience in the farming industry, The Equity has combined forces with other agriculture retailers it trusts to provide supplies to its customers. The online store offers crop protection supplies such as herbicides, fungicides and insecticides. It also has crop nutrition supplies such as Boron, Manganese and Zinc.
The products typically are sold in 2 ½-gallon jugs or a 265-gallon bulk container. It offers dry products that come in bags, which vary in weight and size.
“Denial is not really an option,” said Harley Rensing, business operations associate for CommoditAg. “It (online sales) is where we are headed. Farmers are looking for the best products with the best value. We wanted to give them an option without having to leave our brick and mortar.”
There are no membership fees. Orders can be placed online. Customers add things to their own “virtual shopping cart,” check out, and either pick up the products or CommoditAg will ship it to their farm. The secure website is: https://commoditag.com/
“Now we have eight owners across the Midwest,” said Wermert. “There are eight different retailers from nine different states involved in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Missouri, Minnesota, Kansas and Arkansas.”
CommoditAg has a physical presence in several states across the Midwest, which includes 32 warehouses. The company ships anywhere across the U.S. Each of the eight owners share in these warehouses.
The Effingham Equity has four participating warehouses within CommoditAg. These warehouses are in Greenville, Pana, Marshall and Effingham. Across the Midwest, there are so far around 400 CommoditAg accounts.
CommoditAg is a place where farmers and growers can go online and purchase crop protection products for weed control. It also has plant nutrition products, such as micro nutrients. Simply put, it is an online retail business for farmers.
In May, CommoditAg announced the addition of Premier Companies in Southern Indiana. It announced in August plans for expansion into Minnesota with Farmward Cooperative.
“Premier Companies is a great addition to our growing network of innovative retailers that power CommoditAg. Adding Premier Companies now gives even more farmers access to CommoditAg’s convenient infrastructure system driven by CommoditAg LIVE’s 24/7 operation,” said Tim Bence, CommoditAg’s chief operations officer.
Growers can shop any time and see the live inventory on any given day.
One partner said working with CommoditAg makes sense.
“As farming continues to evolve at a rapid pace, companies such as Farmward are constantly looking for opportunities to help our growers navigate through the challenges that come with the advancements of agriculture, that is why we decided to join CommoditAg’s ‘Convenience powered by Trust,’” said Dennis Schreier, senior vice President of Agronomy & Energy at Farmward.
“CommoditAg can help meet those challenges by giving Farmward customers an easy and convenient solution for purchasing high-quality agriculture products online,” Schreier said.
CommoditAg officials said it only partners with innovative ag retailers who understand today’s growers’ changing needs and expectations and who are ready, willing, and capable of helping them succeed.
Farmward and Premier companies join others such as Landmark Services Cooperative in Wisconsin, Sunrise Cooperative in Ohio, MKC in Kansas, Liqui-Grow in Iowa and Illinois, and The Equity in Effingham.
With expectations of future growth, Wermert said, The Equity wants to do things right and at the right time, not necessarily just fast.
“We are looking at a multitude of products to offer growers online, but right now it is crop protection products and plant nutrition products,” said Wermert. “With us being associated with The Equity and being in the retail business for a long time, and understanding what it takes, we want to make sure the customer experience is good. We want to take our time and build it right.”
Wermert said people are getting accustomed to purchasing online – whether it is groceries, things for the home, or items for daily life.
“We knew that people may want this opportunity to also purchase supplies for the farm online, so we wanted to give them that from someone they can trust and have a good supply chain,” said Wermert.
But some farmers still want the full service. The Equity does still come out to the farm, evaluate the fields and spray their fields for them. But, others just want to do their own mixing and their own spraying.
“The Equity will come out and make recommendations, mix chemicals, spray the chemicals for (the grower), or they can take this option without all that service,” said Rensing.
Wermert said when it comes to farm consolidation, today’s farmers are independent and have the expertise and knowledge and know what they want and need, making online shopping a breeze.
“Sometimes they just want the simplicity of purchasing online,” said Wermert.
Wermert said The Equity started the online business, but in order to grow, it needed other trusted retailers to jump on board to offer a bigger foot print in the industry.
“It ’s growing,” said Wermert. “We’re looking at warehouses across the nation in order to have a larger footprint eventually. We are just taking the time to get the right people in, which have the same mindset.”
