Faith Kemme, 24, of Altamont, has been working on the family farm since she was a child.
She is applying her education and work experience to help the family farm establish conservation methods – such as best practices for using chemicals, knowing what to plant and when, and creating habitats for wildlife.
Kemme is a third-generation corn, soybean and wheat farmer. Besides working on the farm, she is a field engagement specialist for Bayer, an agricultural company that works with seed and chemicals. She’s also a research assistant for the University of Illinois.
Among other things, her work as a research assistant helps her know how much fertilizer applied to her family’s fields is moving via erosion.
She works on the nearly 7,000-acre farm with her father and brother-in-law operating equipment, hauling grain from the field and making agronomy decisions – such as what chemicals to use, how much and what kind of fertilizer to use and what corn hybrids to plant.
“I was raised on the farm and have been working here since the age of 10,” she said. “I started working by cleaning out the grain bins and baling hay.”
The family has owned the farm since the 1950s, when Kemme’s grandparents started it with dairy cows, chickens and 200 acres of farmland.
She came back to the farm after she graduated in 2017 with a master’s degree in agricultural production.
During high school and college, she worked on the farm after school or came home every weekend to help out. She began working full time on the farm in 2018.
Some of the conservation methods on the family farm include using a variable rate on fertilizer to keep it from running off the farmland and polluting. A variable rate helps them to put fertilizer only where it is needed. This not only avoids fertilizer runoff, it also saves money.
They also use wheat as a way to reduce erosion. The wheat acts as a buffer when there are large amounts of rainfall by holding the soil in place.
The family also belongs to the Conservation Reserve Program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which involves preserving some of their land with habitats, leaving that land undisturbed so that wildlife can nest. Kemme said they have around 100 to 200 acres dedicated to habitats for wildlife and pollinators. The family is paid by the government to participate.
They also rotate wheat, corn and soybeans in their fields. The rotation of crops in the fields helps reduce diseases, helps them use herbicide effectively and prolongs weed resistance.
While this season they have had to replant beans and some of their corn, Kemme said the last two to three years have been “record-breaking years with favorable weather and basically perfect growing conditions.”
She attributes that to farm management, improvements in crop genetics and increased yields.
Kemme believes being a woman in farming is something people aren’t quite used to yet.
“I don’t think it’s something people expect to see,” she said. “With technology and equipment improvements, it makes the physical part of farming easier for women to be involved.”
She also said being a woman in farming is especially hard if you want to have a family.
Kemme and her husband have a 9-month-old, Leo, who rides with his mother in the tractor.
“I hope my kids will be able to come to work with me when they are not in school and be involved in farming like I was when I grew up,” she said. “A lot of my housework gets done at 10 at night.
“It’s a unique life and it takes a special type of person to be a farmer.”
