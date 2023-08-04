The Effingham County Jail reported the following:
Effingham police arrested Sean E. Morris, 50, Shumway, on two counts of retail theft and a count of criminal trespass.
Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.
Updated: August 5, 2023 @ 3:32 pm
