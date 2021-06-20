The Effingham County Jail reported the following bookings:
The Effingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Leo B. Cline, 18, Altamont, on charges of burglary, theft over $500, criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to a residence. Cline remained jailed at last report.
Effingham police arrested Brandon C. Neville, 31, Effingham, on a Shelby County warrant for failure to appear. He was given a notice to appear and released.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Justin C. Nelson, 35, Effingham, on a Shelby County warrant for assault, disorderly conduct, criminal trespass to a residence and criminal damage to property. Nelson was transported to Shelby County.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Billie M. Gillespie, 37, Altamont, on a charge of domestic battery. Gillespie remained jailed at last report.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Tiffany N. GIllespie, 33, Effingham, on a charge of battery. Gillespie was given a notice to appear and released.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Bryce A. Ruholl, 20, Teutopolis, on charges of contempt and possession of a controlled substance. Ruholl remained in custody at last report.
The Effingham County Sheriff's Department arrested Torie L. Tate, 33, DIeterich, on a charge of domestic battery. Tate remained in custody at last report.
