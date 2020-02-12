Effingham, IL (62401)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Some sleet may mix in. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with rain and snow this evening. Snow showers overnight. Low 26F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.