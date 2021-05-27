At the National Trail Conference meet, Gracie Gresens finished fifth in the 100 Meter Dash. Lexie Fletcher finished fourth in the 800m run and Maggie Clark finished fifth. Fletcher placed fifth in the 16000m run while Clark placed sixth.
Gresens placed second in the high jump and Fletcher placed seventh in the long jump.
On the boys side at the NTC meet, Eric Helmbacher placed eighth in the 100m dash while Dayton McDuffie placed ninth.
Helmbacher placed seventh in the 200m dash.
Brayden Cox placed second in the 800m run, third in the 1600m run, and placed first in the 3200m run.
Carter Davis placed seventh in the shot put and eighth in the discus throw.
Both the girls and boys track teams placed fifth.
