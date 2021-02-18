The Neoga Indians played the role of spoiler on Altamont’s senior night Thursday, defeating the Lady Indians 57-54, the same night Altamont’s Brooke Runge got to the 1,000-point mark in a shortened season where it looked bleak at times that she would even get the opportunity.
“1,000 points was a goal, but I was more looking forward to being able to play,” Runge said. “We went 0-100 real quick. After cross country, we had a big gap, so coming here was a big adjustment, but we had a lot of fun.
“It definitely felt special. A lot of my family was able to be here, so that was really special to me and I’m glad I was able to do it with the teammates that I have because without them, it wouldn’t have been possible.”
“It was a close game again and that’s kind of what we hoped for coming in; that it was going to be similar to the last one,” said Neoga head coach Kim Romack. “We got down early and I’m so proud of the way these girls fought back against a good team.”
Altamont was strong early, making sure not to fall behind in the early stages like it did in the season opener to Neoga.
The Lady Indians managed to hold a 14-10 lead at the end of the first quarter and a 28-20 lead going into halftime.
“We did a much better job of rotating on defense,” said Altamont head coach Katie Lurkins. “We also did a good job of getting out into the open court and attacking the basket. I think that’s what changed the tide.”
In the third, Altamont came out firing, with Brooke Runge and Peyton Osteen each connecting on threes to make it a 12-point Altamont lead.
“I think when I look at this game and analyzing it, I think it’s a cause and effect of makes and misses,” said Lurkins. “We had some really key misses, whether it was a shot, rebound or defensive assignment. We didn’t have a lot of misses, but our misses were key.”
But the Neoga Indians proved they weren’t going to just go away, quickly going on a run of their own.
Audrey Ramert got it started with a layup off a steal to cut the deficit to 10, followed by a three and a layup from Avery Fearday to cut it to five.
According to Romack, it was the defense that Fearday and Trista Moore played on Grace Nelson, who had 40 the first time these two teams played, to help hold her 21 points below her season average.
“They are two of our defensive specialists,” Romack said. “We told Trista before the game ‘your job is to defend. If you score, that’s great, but we need you on defense. Those two did a great job against her.”
After a Ramert jumper cut it to three at 34-31, freshman Abbi Hatton got a putback to go with 2 minutes, 11 seconds remaining in the quarter to cut it to one.
“Our changing the defense to stopping them on the inside slowed us down a little,” Lurkins said. “They hit a lot of free throws down the stretch. Our misses were at big times.”
Osteen split a pair of free throws at the line to go back up by two, but Sydney Richards tied the game on a pair of makes at the charity stripe with 1:46 remaining in the third.
After a big stop on the defensive end, Trista Moore got a putback to go to take their first lead since the 1:48 mark of the first quarter. A jumper from Sydney Richards put Neoga ahead by four.
Grace Nelson got a pair of free throws to go in the final minute of the quarter, but Kylee Phillips got a layup to go, followed by a putback by Hatton to take a 43-37 lead into the fourth.
“When we were down, we were never upset with our defense,” Romack said. “We had to take care of the ball on the offensive end. We amped up the defense and pressured a little bit more to see if we could get something going on the offensive end, but when we started taking care of the ball a bit better we were able to get out of that hole.”
Richards got another putback to go to start the fourth to go up by eight. This time, it was Altamont’s turn to mount a comeback and they did just that.
Runge came down and drilled a three to make it a five-point game. After a layup from Brianna Grunloh and a three from Osteen, the score was knotted at 45 with 5:53 to go.
Richards put Neoga back in front with a layup. After a Runge jumper, Richards again put Neoga back in front with a layup.
With Neoga up 51-49 with 3:50 to go, Runge came down and drilled a 3-pointer to give Altamont a 52-51 lead and hit the 1,000-point mark with that shot in the midst of a close game.
The score remained close the rest of the way and Altamont took advantage of a few missed Neoga free throws with under a minute left. A layup from Grace Nelson made it a one-point game with 19.3 seconds to go and Altamont was able to force a jump ball on the ensuing inbound, but the possession arrow remained with Neoga.
Phillips knocked down a pair of free throws with 12.2 remaining to give Altamont one final shot to tie, but couldn’t get the shot to fall as Neoga went on to improve to 7-0 and remain undefeated in the National Trail Conference. It was Altamont’s first NTC loss in three seasons.
Richards led Neoga with 16 points, while Phillips scored 12. Ramert added 10, Hatton eight, Moore six and Fearday five.
For Altamont, Runge led all scorers with 21 points, putting her right at 1,000. Nelson scored 15, while Osteen added eight. Remi Miller and Taylor Mette each scored three, while Bri Grunloh and Claire Boehm each scored two.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.