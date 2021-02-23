The Neoga Indians entered Tuesday’s matchup against Altamont with a 3-5 record. Despite falling 61-59 after being ahead most of the game.
“We showed up and executed our gameplan,” said Neoga head coach Andrew Snow. “We put eight guys in the scorebook and showed we’re not one dimensional. Guys stepped up and hit big shots when we needed them to.”
Paci McClure was one of those scorers who stepped up big, leading Neoga with 19 points in the contest. McClure has been looked to even more than last year as a scorer after Trevor Roy graduated after leading the team in scoring a season ago.
“Paci has been huge all year,” Snow said. “He gets us about 20 every game. Now we’re looking to see who is going to be our second guy getting in double figures.
“Kaden Young getting in double figures tonight was huge. That’s only the second time all year we’ve put two guys in the book with double figures. We have depth and I think it can be any of these guys on any given night.”
Isaac Walk showed a strong ability to finish with both hands around the basket and was able to get his defender in the air with pump fakes.
“He shoots great with both hands,” Snow said. “Teams don’t come out and guard the five-man on the perimeter. But he’s quick and athletic. I was proud of the way he showed up.”
While Young scored in double figures, it might’ve been what he did on the defensive end that was most important of all, holding Altamont’s Kaden Eirhart 11 points under his average.
“That’s back-to-back years we’ve done that,” Snow said. “We went to their place last year and lost by two. We diamond-and-one Eirhart and this year we did it again. I’m so proud of Young as well as Nate Lacy who came off the bench and guarded him when [Young] was in foul trouble.”
Snow talks about where he thought the team would be at this point with the shortened season and lack of preseason.
“It’s tough, this year has been so wishy-washy,” Snow said. “But our first four games of the year, we were without five guys. We had seniors quarantined. It’s just something you deal with this year. But they came back and we rattled off three wins. We’re about where we want to be. We want to be a team that competes with Altamont every night, compete with the top of the National Trail Conference, because we believe that’s us.
“We’ve got a lot of juniors and our seniors are so valuable to us as far as toughness and leadership, so we’re trying to mesh them together right now. As far as expectations go, I think out of all of our games except one, we’ve either won or been within 10 points. We’re right there. I’m proud of where we’re at right now.”
The three wins for the Indians came all in a row, starting with St. Elmo/Brownstown then Hutsonville-Palestine and against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg.
With not having a National Trail Conference Tournament at Altamont High School this year, as well as no state playoffs, Snow talks about his goals going toward the end of the season.
“We just need to show up and compete how we did tonight,” Snow said. “That was just energy. I want us to be the hunter and not the hunted. I think that’s something this group can do. We know we can compete every game the rest of our schedule.
“We give ourselves a really good shot if we just show up and play hard. I’m going to give these seniors their fair shot because they deserve it. This sucks for them that they don’t get a conference season or a postseason. It’s not their fault. I want to see us come together and play with this energy and effort that we did tonight. It’s something we can build off of.”
